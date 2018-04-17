Warriors' David West: Productive in Game 2 before injury

West (ankle) went for 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 14 minutes during Golden State's 116-101 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The productive veteran scored on three straight second-quarter possessions in typically efficient fashion, but he suffered an ankle injury with 9:59 remaining. West headed to the locker room and eventually returned to the bench, but he didn't make it back onto the floor. The 37-year-old is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 3.