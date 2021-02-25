Wiseman had 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 win at Indiana.

The 19-year-old ended up playing near his usual 20-minute workload, though his evening was cut short when he fouled out early during the fourth quarter. Wiseman is averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 17.0 minutes in two games since returning from the wrist injury.