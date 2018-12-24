Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Enters starting lineup
Jerebko is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's an interesting wrinkle for head coach Steve Kerr, as while starting Jerebko over Looney hurts the Warriors defensively, it gives the team much better floor spacing with its starting unit. Jerebko and Looney had been splitting minutes fairly evenly, however, so the switch likely won't have too large of an impact on Kerr's rotation.
