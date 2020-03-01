Warriors' Jordan Poole: Cleared to return
Poole (ankle) will play Sunday against the Wizards, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Poole missed Saturday's game with a sprained ankle but, as anticipated, he'll be back in the lineup Sunday night. Prior to the injury, Poole had started the last five contests, scoring between 12 and 19 points in each.
