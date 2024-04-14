Poole (illness) will not play in Sunday's season finale in Boston.

Poole had high expectations in his first season with the Wizards after being dealt from Golden State, and it is fair to say he did not quite live up to them. Still, the 24-year-old shooting guard will end the year with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.4 triples across 30.1 minutes per game.