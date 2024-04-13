Poole (illness) is questionable to face the Celtics on Sunday.
Poole missed Friday's game against the Bulls, his first absence since Jan. 31. If Poole is unable to play, guys like Jared Butler and Johnny Davis could be asked to step up.
More News
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Goes for 24 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Flirts with double-double in defeat•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Hits five threes in loss•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Needs 20 shots to score 22 points•
-
Wizards' Jordan Poole: Poor shooting night vs. Pistons•