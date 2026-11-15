Poole finished Saturday's 116-108 loss to the Nuggets with 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes.

Poole scored at least 13 points for the third straight game, seemingly now a consistent part of the rotation in New Orleans. While managers are well within their rights to be skeptical, Poole is all of a sudden back on the radar, even in standard leagues. With that said, his overall upside is limited, particularly if he is playing no more than about 25 minutes per night.