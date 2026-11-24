Poole delivered 28 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to Phoenix.

Poole provided a team-high 28 points off the bench by catching fire from beyond the arc, marking his best three-point shooting night of the 2026-27 season to this point. He's managed to find his groove as a scorer of late, pouring in 20-plus points in three of his last four appearances after averaging 9.2 points through his first nine showings of the campaign.