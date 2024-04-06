Poole finished with 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists and five rebounds over 35 minutes in Friday's 108-102 loss to Portland.

Poole connected on a team-best trio of threes while handing out a team-high assist total and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a near double-double performance. Poole has distributed nine or more assists in four games this season, now having posted at least 20 points and eight dimes in four contests.