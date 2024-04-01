Poole chipped in 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-107 loss to the Heat.

Poole seems to have recovered the starting role he missed following the All-Star break, and while he remains inconsistent and efficient, his overall numbers have been trending up compared to his midseason struggles. No one can deny Poole's ability as a scorer, but that won't matter much in fantasy if he continues to shoot the ball as poorly as he had been doing earlier this season. Since returning to the starting lineup, Poole is averaging 19.9 points per game over his last nine outings.