Poole finished second on the Warriors with 22 points Thursday, and he got to that mark on an efficient 8-for-15 shooting line. The fourth-year guard scored over half of his points from three-point range, where he went 4-for-8. This was a nice bounce-back performance for Poole, as he had averaged just 14.0 points on 36.4 percent shooting over his previous three games.