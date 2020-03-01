Warriors' Jordan Poole: Expected back Sunday
Poole (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against Washington.
Poole was held out of Saturday's game with a sprained right ankle, but the injury doesn't look to be anything serious, as the Warriors expect to get him back on the second night of a back-to-back set.
