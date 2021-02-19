Poole posted 37 points (12-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 win over G League Fort Wayne.

This is the second time this week that Poole stacked up more than 30 points in the G League bubble. The 21-year-old is averaging 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He played a rotational role at the top level before being sent to the G League; he could return to that role after he leaves the bubble.