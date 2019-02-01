Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out due to illness Thursday
Thompson won't play in Thursday's game against the 76ers due to illness.
Thompson's absence comes as a bit of a surprise. Alfonzo McKinnie is picking up the spot start with Thompson out, and Andre Iguodala will likely see some added minutes off the bench. Looking ahead, Thompson's first chance to return will be Saturday against the Lakers.
