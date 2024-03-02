Thompson totaled 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 120-105 win over the Raptors.

Thompson returned to the starting lineup, slotting in for the injured Brandin Podziemski (knee). Despite recently moving to the bench, Thompson has been able to string together several encouraging performances, Friday notwithstanding. He has connected on at least four three-pointers in four straight games, putting himself back in the standard league discussion.