Thompson's injury, which he suffered during a workout Wednesday, is to his lower right leg, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Few details have emerged regarding Thompson's status, but he's set to undergo tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower right leg while leaving the gym Wednesday. While it's too early to speculate whether or not Thompson will miss significant time, the relatively good news is that the injury which kept Thompson out of the entire 2019-20 season was to his left knee.