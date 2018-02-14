Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Out four weeks with fractured hand
McCaw suffered a small fracture in his left wrist and is expected to be sidelined approximately four weeks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
McCaw suffered separate injuries to both of his wrists recently, but it's apparently the left one that's the most severe. While the All-Star break should help limit the total games McCaw will miss, his timetable has tentatively been labeled as four weeks, so he'll still be out until mid-March. McCaw has played just a minor role off the bench for the Warriors this season, which means his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the rotation. If anything, look for Nick Young and Omri Casspi to potentially see a few extra minutes.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...