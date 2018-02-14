Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Out four weeks with fractured hand

McCaw suffered a small fracture in his left wrist and is expected to be sidelined approximately four weeks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

McCaw suffered separate injuries to both of his wrists recently, but it's apparently the left one that's the most severe. While the All-Star break should help limit the total games McCaw will miss, his timetable has tentatively been labeled as four weeks, so he'll still be out until mid-March. McCaw has played just a minor role off the bench for the Warriors this season, which means his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the rotation. If anything, look for Nick Young and Omri Casspi to potentially see a few extra minutes.