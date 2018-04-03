Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Tuesday vs. Thunder

Livingston will not play Tuesday against Oklahoma City due to a personal issue.

The nature of the absence is unclear, but with a number of other regulars already ruled out, including Andre Iguodala, Steph Curry, Patrick McCaw, and Kevon Looney, the Warriors will be especially shorthanded in the backcourt. As such, expect Quinn Cook and Nick Young to see even larger roles alongside Klay Thompson.

