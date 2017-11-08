Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 23 points against Mavericks
Beal finished with 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Beal has been on a roll as of late, averaging 34.3 points per game over the past four contests with the conclusion of Tuesday's game. It's no secret that he can fill it up in a hurry, as he tallied 18 games last year with at least 30 points.
More News
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Pours in 38 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 36 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Lights it up to tune of 40 points•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Avoids suspension, will play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Ejected after scuffle Friday•
-
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Catches fire from field in loss•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...