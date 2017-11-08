Wizards' Bradley Beal: Scores 23 points against Mavericks

Beal finished with 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Beal has been on a roll as of late, averaging 34.3 points per game over the past four contests with the conclusion of Tuesday's game. It's no secret that he can fill it up in a hurry, as he tallied 18 games last year with at least 30 points.