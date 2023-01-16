Beal (hamstring) won't play in Monday's game against the Warriors.
Beal will be missing his fifth consecutive game Monday and now has just six appearances under his belt since Dec. 4. The Wizards are continuing to handle his status on a game-to-game basis, so the hope is that he can get back on the floor sometime this week. Washington is off Tuesday before facing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
