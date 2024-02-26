Poole ended with 31 points (11-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 114-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Poole has been playing off the bench in recent games, and the move to the second unit has allowed him to bounce back from the tumultuous season he's had so far. It's been only three games off the bench, and while that's too early to conclude, he's averaging 23.3 points per game, and he's likely to remain in that role for the foreseeable future.