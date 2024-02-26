Poole ended with 31 points (11-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 114-105 loss to the Cavaliers.
Poole made his third straight appearance off the bench, and he's shown a dramatic improvement in form since the Wizards made the change. In those three contests, Poole is averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest. Poole has shot just 38.6 percent from the field over the three-game stretch, so he may actually have the ability to maintain or even improve upon his scoring production if he merely notices a slight uptick in efficiency.
