Poole contributed 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 107-105 win over the Bulls.

Making his sixth straight start, Poole led the Wizards in scoring as they won a third straight game for the first time all season. The fifth-year guard has topped 20 points only twice since rejoining the starting five, and over that six-game stretch Poole has averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals -- numbers more in line with his production for the Warriors over the last couple years.