Bagley notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks over 17 minutes in Saturday's 112-109 win over Toronto.

Bagley returned Sunday after missing the last nine games due to a lumbar sprain, coming off the bench while leading all Wizards bench players in scoring and rebounds and ending two board shy of a double-double. Bagley, who also tallied a team-high-tying pair of blocks, has posted at least 10 points and eight rebounds in 13 games this season, four of which have occurred while coming off the bench.