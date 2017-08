2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Follow our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!

In most standard re-draft leagues, we always tell you to wait on quarterbacks. That's not the case in two-quarterback leagues. Here, as you would expect, drafting quarterbacks somewhat early is a priority.

Our CBS Sports staff is doing a two-quarterback mock draft at 2 p.m. ET, and you can follow along with each pick. You might have to refresh your browser, but you can see each selection in real time as they are made.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, K, DST and a FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There will also be six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Adam Aizer, Podcast Host Will Brinson, NFL Writer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer R.J. White, NFL Editor Meron Berkson, Video Producer Scott White, Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Jeff Tobin, Managing Editor Chris Towers, Fantasy Writer