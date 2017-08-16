2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Quarterback Tiers 3.0

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The latest from Indianapolis is that Andrew Luck has been strengthening his arm through a throwing program. The Indianapolis Colts insist on taking a long-term approach with him rather than rush him back.

"This is our future that's 10, 12, 14 years -- who knows?" Colts general manager Chris Ballard said last weekend. "We will not deviate from being disciplined in our process on how the doctors feel and how Andrew feels."

Ballard, team owner Jim Irsay and the Colts coaches seem confident that the quarterback will be taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list before Sept. 2, but wouldn't commit to him playing Week 1 at the Rams.

Fantasy owners are forced to either take a long-term view with Luck or just steer clear of him altogether. With an ADP of 70th overall (and falling), he's basically becoming a bargain with lowered risk and tons of reward. Remember, he's the most consistent quarterback over the past three seasons with 20-plus Fantasy points in 29 of 38 games.

Fantasy owners could draft him and add a second quarterback to ride until he's ready to play. This is the perfect year to attempt such a move given the depth at the position.