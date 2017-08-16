Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0

Sammie Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No. 1 guy in Buffalo. Plus Robby Anderson and Kenny Golladay stake claims to new spots in the tiers.

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today! 

Two trades and a couple of breakout plays from some receivers altered the tiers heading into the second week of the preseason. 

Obviously, Sammy Watkins landing in Los Angeles had serious ramifications. His value slipped since he was moving to his third new offense in less than a year in a tougher division with an unreliable quarterback. If you can't get him late then you shouldn't get him at all. 

Jordan Matthews moved to Buffalo, where he chipped a bone in his chest in his first practice, sidelining him for a while. His absence meshed with rookie Zay Jones ' snaps with the starters in the preseason made a positive move for the rookie, not for the veteran. 

In New York and in Detroit, two receivers flashed and drew Fantasy attention. Robby Anderson appears to be the New York Jets ' No. 1 option and Kenny Golladay could get fast-tracked to the Lions' first-team offense in the near future. Both, along with Jones, have found debuts in the tiers. 

Here's the latest version at wide receiver in both standard and PPR formats:

Non-PPRPPR
EliteElite
Round 1Round 1
Antonio Brown Antonio Brown
Julio Jones Julio Jones
Odell Beckham Odell Beckham
Mike Evans Mike Evans
A.J. GreenA.J. Green
Jordy Nelson Jordy Nelson

Non-PPRPPR
Near-EliteNear-Elite
Round 2Round 2
Dez Bryant Dez Bryant
Michael Thomas Michael Thomas
T.Y. HiltonT.Y. Hilton
DeAndre Hopkins DeAndre Hopkins
Doug Baldwin Doug Baldwin

 Demaryius Thomas

Amari Cooper

Non-PPRPPR
ExcellentExcellent
Round 3Round 3
Terrelle Pryor Terrelle Pryor
Amari Cooper Keenan Allen
Brandin Cooks Brandin Cooks
Demaryius Thomas Davante Adams
Keenan Allen Alshon Jeffery
Davante Adams Michael Crabtree
Alshon Jeffery

Non-PPRPPR
Very GoodVery Good
Rounds 4, 5Rounds 4, 5
Michael Crabtree Allen Robinson
Allen Robinson Jamison Crowder
Golden Tate Jarvis Landry
Jamison CrowderGolden Tate
Tyreek Hill Julian Edelman
Jarvis LandryTyreek Hill
Martavis Bryant Martavis Bryant
Sammy Watkins Pierre Garcon

Larry Fitzgerald

Sammy Watkins

Non-PPRPPR
No. 2/UpsideNo. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
Larry Fitzgerald Willie Snead
Pierre Garcon Stefon Diggs
Tyrell Williams Emmanuel Sanders
Julian Edelman
Brandon Marshall
Willie Snead

Non-PPRPPR
No. 3/UpsideNo. 3/Upside
Round 7Round 7
DeVante Parker Cameron Meredith
Kelvin Benjamin Tyrell Williams
Cameron MeredithBrandon Marshall
Emmanuel SandersDeVante Parker

Kelvin Benjamin

 Eric Decker

Donte Moncrief

Non-PPRPPR
High-End ReservesHigh-End Reserves
Rounds 8 - 10Rounds 8 - 10
Stefon Diggs DeSean Jackson
Donte Moncrief Randall Cobb
Corey Davis John Brown
DeSean JacksonCorey Davis
Randall Cobb Jeremy Maclin
John BrownZay Jones
Jeremy Maclin Adam Thielen
Eric Decker Mike Wallace
Robby Anderson Corey Coleman
Zay JonesRobby Anderson
Kenny GolladayKenny Golladay

Non-PPRPPR
Low-End ReservesLow-End Reserves
Round 11+Round 11+
Corey Coleman Rishard Matthews
Adam Thielen Cooper Kupp
Mike WallaceJ.J. Nelson
Rishard Matthews Ted Ginn
J.J. Nelson Kenny Britt
Ted Ginn
Cooper Kupp
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories