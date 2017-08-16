2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Two trades and a couple of breakout plays from some receivers altered the tiers heading into the second week of the preseason.

Obviously, Sammy Watkins landing in Los Angeles had serious ramifications. His value slipped since he was moving to his third new offense in less than a year in a tougher division with an unreliable quarterback. If you can't get him late then you shouldn't get him at all.

Jordan Matthews moved to Buffalo, where he chipped a bone in his chest in his first practice, sidelining him for a while. His absence meshed with rookie Zay Jones ' snaps with the starters in the preseason made a positive move for the rookie, not for the veteran.

In New York and in Detroit, two receivers flashed and drew Fantasy attention. Robby Anderson appears to be the New York Jets ' No. 1 option and Kenny Golladay could get fast-tracked to the Lions' first-team offense in the near future. Both, along with Jones, have found debuts in the tiers.

Here's the latest version at wide receiver in both standard and PPR formats: