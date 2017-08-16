2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammie Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No. 1 guy in Buffalo. Plus Robby Anderson and Kenny Golladay stake claims to new spots in the tiers.
Two trades and a couple of breakout plays from some receivers altered the tiers heading into the second week of the preseason.
Obviously, Sammy Watkins landing in Los Angeles had serious ramifications. His value slipped since he was moving to his third new offense in less than a year in a tougher division with an unreliable quarterback. If you can't get him late then you shouldn't get him at all.
Jordan Matthews moved to Buffalo, where he chipped a bone in his chest in his first practice, sidelining him for a while. His absence meshed with rookie Zay Jones ' snaps with the starters in the preseason made a positive move for the rookie, not for the veteran.
In New York and in Detroit, two receivers flashed and drew Fantasy attention. Robby Anderson appears to be the New York Jets ' No. 1 option and Kenny Golladay could get fast-tracked to the Lions' first-team offense in the near future. Both, along with Jones, have found debuts in the tiers.
Here's the latest version at wide receiver in both standard and PPR formats:
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Elite
|Elite
|Round 1
|Round 1
|Antonio Brown
|Antonio Brown
|Julio Jones
|Julio Jones
|Odell Beckham
|Odell Beckham
|Mike Evans
|Mike Evans
|A.J. Green
|A.J. Green
|Jordy Nelson
|Jordy Nelson
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Near-Elite
|Near-Elite
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Dez Bryant
|Dez Bryant
|Michael Thomas
|Michael Thomas
|T.Y. Hilton
|T.Y. Hilton
|DeAndre Hopkins
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Doug Baldwin
|Doug Baldwin
|Demaryius Thomas
|Amari Cooper
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Round 3
|Round 3
|Terrelle Pryor
|Terrelle Pryor
|Amari Cooper
|Keenan Allen
|Brandin Cooks
|Brandin Cooks
|Demaryius Thomas
|Davante Adams
|Keenan Allen
|Alshon Jeffery
|Davante Adams
|Michael Crabtree
|Alshon Jeffery
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Rounds 4, 5
|Michael Crabtree
|Allen Robinson
|Allen Robinson
|Jamison Crowder
|Golden Tate
|Jarvis Landry
|Jamison Crowder
|Golden Tate
|Tyreek Hill
|Julian Edelman
|Jarvis Landry
|Tyreek Hill
|Martavis Bryant
|Martavis Bryant
|Sammy Watkins
|Pierre Garcon
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Sammy Watkins
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 2/Upside
|No. 2/Upside
|Round 6
|Round 6
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Willie Snead
|Pierre Garcon
|Stefon Diggs
|Tyrell Williams
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Julian Edelman
|Brandon Marshall
|Willie Snead
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 3/Upside
|No. 3/Upside
|Round 7
|Round 7
|DeVante Parker
|Cameron Meredith
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Tyrell Williams
|Cameron Meredith
|Brandon Marshall
|Emmanuel Sanders
|DeVante Parker
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Eric Decker
|Donte Moncrief
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High-End Reserves
|High-End Reserves
|Rounds 8 - 10
|Rounds 8 - 10
|Stefon Diggs
|DeSean Jackson
|Donte Moncrief
|Randall Cobb
|Corey Davis
|John Brown
|DeSean Jackson
|Corey Davis
|Randall Cobb
|Jeremy Maclin
|John Brown
|Zay Jones
|Jeremy Maclin
|Adam Thielen
|Eric Decker
|Mike Wallace
|Robby Anderson
|Corey Coleman
|Zay Jones
|Robby Anderson
|Kenny Golladay
|Kenny Golladay
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Low-End Reserves
|Low-End Reserves
|Round 11+
|Round 11+
|Corey Coleman
|Rishard Matthews
|Adam Thielen
|Cooper Kupp
|Mike Wallace
|J.J. Nelson
|Rishard Matthews
|Ted Ginn
|J.J. Nelson
|Kenny Britt
|Ted Ginn
|Cooper Kupp
