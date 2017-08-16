2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have hurt his draft stock if we hadn't seen him rumble in preseason action last week.
The rookie rampage at running back has arrived.
After one week of preseason games, interest has spiked in Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey. They've slowly begun to make headway up the tiers.
But they're still all behind Leonard Fournette . The Jacksonville Jaguars ' first-round pick scored in his first preseason game and certainly looked like the most physical and dominant rusher of the rookie crop.
Then news broke about a nagging foot injury that will cost him reps in practice, not to mention playing time in their second preseason game. It's something worth monitoring but nothing worth freaking out about. His potential is just too rich, and frankly the running back talent pool has taken some hits this week, notably with Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension causing him to drop down the tiers. Fournette still has lots of appeal.
Here are the latest tiers at running back in both standard and PPR formats:
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Elite
|Elite
|Round 1
|Round 1
|Le'Veon Bell
|Le'Veon Bell
|David Johnson
|David Johnson
|Melvin Gordon
|Melvin Gordon
|LeSean McCoy
|LeSean McCoy
|Devonta Freeman
|Devonta Freeman
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Near-Elite
|Near-Elite
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Jordan Howard
|DeMarco Murray
|DeMarco Murray
|Jordan Howard
|Jay Ajayi
|Jay Ajayi
|Leonard Fournette
|Leonard Fournette
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Round 3
|Round 3
|Isaiah Crowell
|Isaiah Crowell
|Todd Gurley
|Todd Gurley
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Lamar Miller
|Lamar Miller
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 4, 5
|Rounds 4, 5
|Dalvin Cook
|Christian McCaffrey
|Joe Mixon
|Dalvin Cook
|Christian McCaffrey
|Joe Mixon
|Carlos Hyde
|Carlos Hyde
|C.J. Anderson
|C.J. Anderson
|Mike Gillislee
|Mike Gillislee
|Mark Ingram
|Mark Ingram
|Marshawn Lynch
|Ty Montgomery
|
|Danny Woodhead
|
|Marshawn Lynch
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 2/Upside
|No. 2/Upside
|Round 6
|Round 6
|Ty Montgomery
|Ameer Abdullah
|Ameer Abdullah
|Tevin Coleman
|Tevin Coleman
|Doug Martin
|Doug Martin
|Bilal Powell
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|No. 3/Less Upside
|No. 3/Less Upside
|Round 7
|Round 7
|Rob Kelley
|Terrance West
|Terrance West
|Paul Perkins
|Bilal Powell
|Kareem Hunt
|Danny Woodhead
|Spencer Ware
|Paul Perkins
|Rob Kelley
|Kareem Hunt
|Frank Gore
|Frank Gore
|
|Derrick Henry
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High-End Reserves
|High-End Reserves
|Rounds 8, 9
|Rounds 8, 9
|Spencer Ware
|Theo Riddick
|Thomas Rawls
|Adrian Peterson
|LeGarrette Blount
|Derrick Henry
|Adrian Peterson
|Thomas Rawls
|Jamaal Williams
|LeGarrette Blount
|Darren McFadden
|Jonathan Stewart
|Eddie Lacy
|Darren McFadden
|Jonathan Stewart
|Duke Johnson
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|Eddie Lacy
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Low-End Reserves
|Low-End Reserves
|Round 10+
|Round 10+
|Theo Riddick
|Samaje Perine
|Jonathan Williams
|Jamaal Williams
|Jeremy Hill
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|Duke Johnson
|James White
|Samaje Perine
|Jamaal Charles
|Jamaal Charles
|C.J. Prosise
|Joe Williams
|Jonathan Williams
|DeAndre Washington
|Alvin Kamara
|Latavius Murray
|Joe Williams
|James White
|Giovani Bernard
|Matt Forte
|Matt Forte
|D'Onta Foreman
|Latavius Murray
|
|DeAndre Washington
|
|Jeremy Hill
|
|Darren Sproles
