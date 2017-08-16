2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 3.0

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

The rookie rampage at running back has arrived.

After one week of preseason games, interest has spiked in Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey. They've slowly begun to make headway up the tiers.

But they're still all behind Leonard Fournette . The Jacksonville Jaguars ' first-round pick scored in his first preseason game and certainly looked like the most physical and dominant rusher of the rookie crop.

Then news broke about a nagging foot injury that will cost him reps in practice, not to mention playing time in their second preseason game. It's something worth monitoring but nothing worth freaking out about. His potential is just too rich, and frankly the running back talent pool has taken some hits this week, notably with Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension causing him to drop down the tiers. Fournette still has lots of appeal.

Here are the latest tiers at running back in both standard and PPR formats: