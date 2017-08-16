Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running Back Tiers 3.0

Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have hurt his draft stock if we hadn't seen him rumble in preseason action last week.

The rookie rampage at running back has arrived. 

After one week of preseason games, interest has spiked in Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey. They've slowly begun to make headway up the tiers. 

But they're still all behind Leonard Fournette . The Jacksonville Jaguars ' first-round pick scored in his first preseason game and certainly looked like the most physical and dominant rusher of the rookie crop

Then news broke about a nagging foot injury that will cost him reps in practice, not to mention playing time in their second preseason game. It's something worth monitoring but nothing worth freaking out about. His potential is just too rich, and frankly the running back talent pool has taken some hits this week, notably with Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension causing him to drop down the tiers. Fournette still has lots of appeal. 

Here are the latest tiers at running back in both standard and PPR formats: 

Non-PPR PPR
Elite Elite
Round 1 Round 1
Le'Veon Bell Le'Veon Bell
David Johnson David Johnson
Melvin Gordon Melvin Gordon
LeSean McCoy LeSean McCoy
Devonta Freeman Devonta Freeman

Non-PPR PPR
Near-Elite Near-Elite
Round 2 Round 2
Jordan Howard DeMarco Murray
DeMarco Murray Jordan Howard
Jay Ajayi Jay Ajayi
Leonard Fournette Leonard Fournette

Non-PPR PPR
Excellent Excellent
Round 3 Round 3
Isaiah Crowell Isaiah Crowell
Todd Gurley Todd Gurley
Ezekiel Elliott Ezekiel Elliott
Lamar Miller Lamar Miller

Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 4, 5 Rounds 4, 5
Dalvin Cook Christian McCaffrey
Joe Mixon Dalvin Cook
Christian McCaffrey Joe Mixon
Carlos Hyde Carlos Hyde
C.J. Anderson C.J. Anderson
Mike Gillislee Mike Gillislee
Mark Ingram Mark Ingram
Marshawn Lynch Ty Montgomery

Danny Woodhead

Marshawn Lynch

Non-PPR PPR
No. 2/Upside No. 2/Upside
Round 6 Round 6
Ty Montgomery Ameer Abdullah
Ameer Abdullah Tevin Coleman
Tevin Coleman Doug Martin
Doug Martin Bilal Powell

Non-PPR PPR
No. 3/Less Upside No. 3/Less Upside
Round 7 Round 7
Rob Kelley Terrance West
Terrance West Paul Perkins
Bilal Powell Kareem Hunt
Danny Woodhead Spencer Ware
Paul Perkins Rob Kelley
Kareem Hunt Frank Gore
Frank Gore
Derrick Henry

Non-PPR PPR
High-End Reserves High-End Reserves
Rounds 8, 9 Rounds 8, 9
Spencer Ware Theo Riddick
Thomas Rawls Adrian Peterson
LeGarrette Blount Derrick Henry
Adrian Peterson Thomas Rawls
Jamaal Williams LeGarrette Blount
Darren McFadden Jonathan Stewart
Eddie Lacy Darren McFadden
Jonathan Stewart Duke Johnson
Jacquizz Rodgers Eddie Lacy

Non-PPR PPR
Low-End Reserves Low-End Reserves
Round 10+ Round 10+
Theo Riddick Samaje Perine
Jonathan Williams Jamaal Williams
Jeremy Hill Jacquizz Rodgers
Duke Johnson James White
Samaje Perine Jamaal Charles
Jamaal Charles C.J. Prosise
Joe Williams Jonathan Williams
DeAndre Washington Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray Joe Williams
James White Giovani Bernard
Matt Forte Matt Forte
D'Onta Foreman Latavius Murray

DeAndre Washington

Jeremy Hill

Darren Sproles
