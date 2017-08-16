2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint the tight ends you like and ignore the ones you don't, you can put it together
These tiers might set the tone for your strategy on Draft Day.
Yeah, tight ends. Really.
Look over these names and figure out the ones you're fine with starting the season with. You'll probably give the thumbs-up to Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce . But what about Jordan Reed ? He hasn't practiced since training camp started.
Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen would be fine, assuming you didn't reach for them. Are you a believer in Tyler Eifert ? Think Zach Ertz or Kyle Rudolph are capable of exceeding their stats from 2017? What if you wanted to wait until the late rounds for a tight end -- think there's one or two you'd like?
Designing a draft strategy around tight ends is a new idea. Take the time to choose the tight ends you like and would select at a fair value, not at a steal. The more tight ends you'll take, the more flexible you can be with the position on Draft Day. The fewer tight ends you'll take, the more you should focus on the position when you're building your team.
This will help -- here's the latest version of tiers at tight end in both standard and PPR formats:
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Gronk!
|Gronk!
|Round 2
|Round 2
|Rob Gronkowski
|Rob Gronkowski
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Rounds 3, 4
|Rounds 3, 4
|Travis Kelce
|Travis Kelce
|Jordan Reed
|Jordan Reed
|Jimmy Graham
|Greg Olsen
|Greg Olsen
|Jimmy Graham
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|High upside
|High upside
|Rounds 6 - 8
|Rounds 7, 8
|Tyler Eifert
|Zach Ertz
|Zach Ertz
|Kyle Rudolph
|Kyle Rudolph
|Tyler Eifert
|Hunter Henry
|Hunter Henry
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Start-worthy
|Start-worthy
|Round 10
|Rounds 9, 10
|Delanie Walker
|Delanie Walker
|Martellus Bennett
|Martellus Bennett
|Jack Doyle
|Jack Doyle
|Eric Ebron
|Eric Ebron
|
|Non-PPR
|PPR
|Streamers
|Streamers
|Rounds 13+
|Rounds 13+
|Julius Thomas
|Coby Fleener
|Tyler Higbee
|Julius Thomas
|Coby Fleener
|Tyler Higbee
|Cameron Brate
|Cameron Brate
|Jesse James
|Benjamin Watson
|Benjamin Watson
|Austin Hooper
