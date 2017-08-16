2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tiers 3.0

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

These tiers might set the tone for your strategy on Draft Day.

Yeah, tight ends. Really.

Look over these names and figure out the ones you're fine with starting the season with. You'll probably give the thumbs-up to Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce . But what about Jordan Reed ? He hasn't practiced since training camp started.

Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen would be fine, assuming you didn't reach for them. Are you a believer in Tyler Eifert ? Think Zach Ertz or Kyle Rudolph are capable of exceeding their stats from 2017? What if you wanted to wait until the late rounds for a tight end -- think there's one or two you'd like?

Designing a draft strategy around tight ends is a new idea. Take the time to choose the tight ends you like and would select at a fair value, not at a steal. The more tight ends you'll take, the more flexible you can be with the position on Draft Day. The fewer tight ends you'll take, the more you should focus on the position when you're building your team.

This will help -- here's the latest version of tiers at tight end in both standard and PPR formats: