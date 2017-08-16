Play

2017 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight End Tiers 3.0

A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint the tight ends you like and ignore the ones you don't, you can put it together

These tiers might set the tone for your strategy on Draft Day. 

Yeah, tight ends. Really. 

Look over these names and figure out the ones you're fine with starting the season with. You'll probably give the thumbs-up to Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce . But what about Jordan Reed ? He hasn't practiced since training camp started. 

Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen would be fine, assuming you didn't reach for them. Are you a believer in Tyler Eifert ? Think Zach Ertz or Kyle Rudolph are capable of exceeding their stats from 2017? What if you wanted to wait until the late rounds for a tight end -- think there's one or two you'd like? 

Designing a draft strategy around tight ends is a new idea. Take the time to choose the tight ends you like and would select at a fair value, not at a steal. The more tight ends you'll take, the more flexible you can be with the position on Draft Day. The fewer tight ends you'll take, the more you should focus on the position when you're building your team.   

This will help -- here's the latest version of tiers at tight end in both standard and PPR formats:

Non-PPR PPR
Gronk! Gronk!
Round 2 Round 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski

Non-PPR PPR
Very Good Very Good
Rounds 3, 4 Rounds 3, 4
Travis Kelce Travis Kelce
Jordan Reed Jordan Reed
Jimmy Graham Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen Jimmy Graham

Non-PPR PPR
High upside High upside
Rounds 6 - 8 Rounds 7, 8
Tyler Eifert Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz Kyle Rudolph
Kyle Rudolph Tyler Eifert
Hunter Henry Hunter Henry

Non-PPR PPR
Start-worthy Start-worthy
Round 10 Rounds 9, 10
Delanie Walker Delanie Walker
Martellus Bennett Martellus Bennett
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle
Eric Ebron Eric Ebron

Non-PPR PPR
Streamers Streamers
Rounds 13+ Rounds 13+
Julius Thomas Coby Fleener
Tyler Higbee Julius Thomas
Coby Fleener Tyler Higbee
Cameron Brate Cameron Brate
Jesse James Benjamin Watson
Benjamin Watson Austin Hooper
