2019 Fantasy football draft prep: Tips, advice, rookies, top 150, picks, strategy, auction values from proven experts

With longtime Fantasy stalwart Rob Gronkowski now retired, a major part of 2019 Fantasy football draft prep has been studying the tight end position to find the next "Gronk." Travis Kelce, Zack Ertz and George Kittle are all candidates, but the 2019 Fantasy football top 150 has other intriguing names to consider like O.J. Howard, Evan Engram and Hunter Henry. Figuring out which tight ends to target and when is a crucial part of any 2019 Fantasy football strategy. Draft a tight end too early and you'll miss out on potentially elite running backs and receivers. Wait too long and the tight end pool will quickly dwindle. If you're looking for Fantasy football tips on tight ends or any other position, you'll want to see the all-new draft bible from the team at SportsLine. Whether you're entering a snake, auction, best ball or dynasty Fantasy league this year, their 2019 Fantasy football advice can give you a huge edge in your league. It'll also give you the optimal 2019 Fantasy football auction values for every player.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Smith has been ranked among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the nation by FantasyPros, Gibbs is a data-driven expert who has never had a losing DFS season, and Ryan is a contributor on SiriusXM Fantasy's "Football Diehards" show. She's also been an FSWA finalist for "Best Football Series." This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, strategy tips and much more. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft.

The guide includes SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rookies to watch at quarterback:

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals - Murray is the only quarterback who is a sure-fire draft pick in most leagues this year. The No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma passed up a chance to play Major League Baseball and his gamble paid off when Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals took him at the top of the 2019 NFL Draft. How he'll adjust to the NFL in terms of accuracy is a question mark, but his elite athleticism gives him immediate upside.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants - The Giants took plenty of heat for picking the Duke product No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. And while he isn't expected to be the opening-game starter, his preseason was extremely impressive, as he completed 24-of-29 passes for 349 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. There's a chance he could overtake Eli Manning at some point this season, so keep an eye on the waiver wire when that news comes. He also has plenty of value in dynasty and keeper leagues.

Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins - A pure pocket passer with a strong arm and excellent accuracy, Haskins is an excellent fit in Jay Gruden's West Coast scheme. Haskins was 10-of-17 for 104 yards and a touchdown in his preseason finale, and while he'll enter the season as the No. 2 behind Case Keenum, expect him to start games this season.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2019 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the first round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for 2019 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2019 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.