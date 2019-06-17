2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Can Bills ride Josh Allen to greatness?
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football from the 2019 Buffalo Bills.
Sophomore quarterback Josh Allen is surrounded by several new faces for 2019, but John Brown and Cole Beasley aren't Antonio Brown, and Allen's surprising rushing efficiency masked problematic passing numbers. Allen completed just 53 percent of his passes, threw more INTs than TDs, and never hit 250 yards across 11 starts. He'll need to be quite a bit better as a passer for this offense to provide significant Fantasy value.
Consistently delivering the ball where it needs to be. Ball placement is huge, especially in this league. The type of concepts that we have, trying to get the ball to our playmakers where they can make some plays. That was a huge emphasis. We're still working it.Josh Allen, on his top offseason priority
2018 Review
Record: 6 - 10 (22nd in NFL)
PPG: 16.8 (30)
YPG: 298.6 (30)
Pass YPG: 174.6 (31)
Rush YPG: 124 (9)
PAPG: 31.2 (28)
RAPG: 29.3 (6)
2018 Fantasy finishes
QB: Josh Allen - QB23
RB: LeSean McCoy - RB39; Chris Ivory* - RB65
WR: Zay Jones - WR35; Robert Foster - WR75
TE: Jason Croom - TE41
*No longer with team
Number to know: 6.3%
Allen had a 52.7% completion percentage last year but 6.3% of his total attempts were dropped, the fourth-highest percentage of any starting quarterback. Players who dropped seven of those 20 passes are no longer on the team. Zay Jones and Robert Foster, Allen's top two returning receivers from 2018, had three and one, respectively.
2019 Offseason
Head Coach: Sean McDermott (3rd year)
Offensive Coordinator: Brian Daboll (2nd year)
Draft Picks
1. (9) Ed Oliver, DT
2. (38) Cody Ford, T
3. (74) Devin Singletary, RB
3. (96) Dawson Knox, TE
5. (147) Vosean Joseph, LB
6. (181) Jaquan Johnson, CB
7. (225) Darryl Johnson Jr., DE
7. (228) Tommy Sweeney, TE
Additions
RB Frank Gore, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, WR Cole Beasley, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Lee Smith, OL Quinton Spain, OL Mitch Morse, OL Ty Nsekhe, DB Kevin Johnson
Key Departures
QB Derek Anderson, RB Chris Ivory, TE Charles Clay, OL John Miller, DL Kyle Williams
Rankings and Projections
|Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats
|171 ATT, 633 YD, 5 TD; 55 TAR, 40 REC, 291 YD, 1 TD
|RB
|WR
Biggest Question
How strong is McCoy's grip on the starting job?
The 31-year-old McCoy averaged 13.9 touches per game in 2018 with 3.2 yards per run and 7.0 yards per catch (both four-year lows). Buffalo has improved their running back depth including make-you-miss rookie Devin Singletary, 25-year-old T.J. Yeldon and forever-young Frank Gore. Unlike last year, the Bills have options if McCoy disappoints. Don't be shocked if they use them.
One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust
Sleeper: Josh Allen
When it's Round 15 and you're looking for a player with high upside, you might not fine one with as much as Allen. He finished last season on a tear, posting 21-plus Fantasy points four times in six games including three with 25-plus. His rushing totals fortified his stats (nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns) but his deep-pass attempts also played a big role. Expect him to run a little less and throw a little more (and with better accuracy), making him the kind of wait-and-see quarterback you could turn into a starter by Week 3 or 4.
Breakout: Robert Foster
This is Buffalo's most reliable receiver, which is saying something since Foster was an undrafted free agent who barely found a roster spot last August. Once he signed, Foster had 100 yards and/or a touchdown in 5 of 7 games, making him a top-24 receiver in that span. You'll be able to find the fleet-footed Foster with one of your last three or four picks.
Bust: LeSean McCoy
Maybe the most obvious bust candidate ever? McCoy's rushing average hit the floor, his touches dipped, he dealt with injuries and his team brought in not one, not two, but three new running backs to compete for playing time. And you're going to draft him to your Fantasy team with hopes of winning?! Good luck.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Team Preview: Houston Texans
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Denver Broncos
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Tennessee Titans
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Indianapolis Colts
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...