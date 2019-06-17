2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Can Bills ride Josh Allen to greatness?

Sophomore quarterback Josh Allen is surrounded by several new faces for 2019, but John Brown and Cole Beasley aren't Antonio Brown, and Allen's surprising rushing efficiency masked problematic passing numbers. Allen completed just 53 percent of his passes, threw more INTs than TDs, and never hit 250 yards across 11 starts. He'll need to be quite a bit better as a passer for this offense to provide significant Fantasy value.

Consistently delivering the ball where it needs to be. Ball placement is huge, especially in this league. The type of concepts that we have, trying to get the ball to our playmakers where they can make some plays. That was a huge emphasis. We're still working it. Josh Allen, on his top offseason priority

2018 Review

Record: 6 - 10 (22nd in NFL)

PPG: 16.8 (30)

YPG: 298.6 (30)

Pass YPG: 174.6 (31)

Rush YPG: 124 (9)

PAPG: 31.2 (28)

RAPG: 29.3 (6)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Josh Allen - QB23

RB: LeSean McCoy - RB39; Chris Ivory* - RB65

WR: Zay Jones - WR35; Robert Foster - WR75

TE: Jason Croom - TE41

*No longer with team

Number to know: 6.3%

Allen had a 52.7% completion percentage last year but 6.3% of his total attempts were dropped, the fourth-highest percentage of any starting quarterback. Players who dropped seven of those 20 passes are no longer on the team. Zay Jones and Robert Foster, Allen's top two returning receivers from 2018, had three and one, respectively.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Sean McDermott (3rd year)

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Daboll (2nd year)

Draft Picks

1. (9) Ed Oliver, DT

2. (38) Cody Ford, T

3. (74) Devin Singletary, RB

3. (96) Dawson Knox, TE

5. (147) Vosean Joseph, LB

6. (181) Jaquan Johnson, CB

7. (225) Darryl Johnson Jr., DE

7. (228) Tommy Sweeney, TE

Additions



RB Frank Gore, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, WR Cole Beasley, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Lee Smith, OL Quinton Spain, OL Mitch Morse, OL Ty Nsekhe, DB Kevin Johnson

Key Departures

QB Derek Anderson, RB Chris Ivory, TE Charles Clay, OL John Miller, DL Kyle Williams

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Josh Allen QB18 QB18 QB15 LeSean McCoy RB34 RB40 RB34 Devin Singletary RB60 RB52 N/A John Brown WR57 WR55 WR54 Robert Foster N/A WR53 N/A Cole Beasley N/A N/A WR58 Stephen Hauschka K26 K25 K25 Bills DST DST15 DST10 DST12



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Josh Allen 3,418 YD, 24 TD, 17 INT; 555 RushYD, 5 TD RB LeSean McCoy 171 ATT, 633 YD, 5 TD; 55 TAR, 40 REC, 291 YD, 1 TD RB Frank Gore 102 ATT, 376 YD, 2 TD RB Devin Singletary 97 ATT, 388 YD, 1 TD WR John Brown 101 TAR, 50 REC, 738 YD, 5 TD WR Cole Beasley 90 TAR, 61 REC, 624 YD, 5 TD WR Robert Foster 75 TAR, 45 REC, 724 YD, 5 TD

Biggest Question

How strong is McCoy's grip on the starting job?



The 31-year-old McCoy averaged 13.9 touches per game in 2018 with 3.2 yards per run and 7.0 yards per catch (both four-year lows). Buffalo has improved their running back depth including make-you-miss rookie Devin Singletary, 25-year-old T.J. Yeldon and forever-young Frank Gore. Unlike last year, the Bills have options if McCoy disappoints. Don't be shocked if they use them.

One sleeper, one breakout, and one bust

Sleeper: Josh Allen

When it's Round 15 and you're looking for a player with high upside, you might not fine one with as much as Allen. He finished last season on a tear, posting 21-plus Fantasy points four times in six games including three with 25-plus. His rushing totals fortified his stats (nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns) but his deep-pass attempts also played a big role. Expect him to run a little less and throw a little more (and with better accuracy), making him the kind of wait-and-see quarterback you could turn into a starter by Week 3 or 4.

Breakout: Robert Foster

This is Buffalo's most reliable receiver, which is saying something since Foster was an undrafted free agent who barely found a roster spot last August. Once he signed, Foster had 100 yards and/or a touchdown in 5 of 7 games, making him a top-24 receiver in that span. You'll be able to find the fleet-footed Foster with one of your last three or four picks.

Bust: LeSean McCoy

Maybe the most obvious bust candidate ever? McCoy's rushing average hit the floor, his touches dipped, he dealt with injuries and his team brought in not one, not two, but three new running backs to compete for playing time. And you're going to draft him to your Fantasy team with hopes of winning?! Good luck.