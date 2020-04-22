2020 Fantasy Football: Final pre-NFL Draft PPR mock hours before Rob Gronkowski lands in Tampa Bay

We wanted to do one final Fantasy Football mock draft before the start of Thursday's NFL Draft, even though plenty will change once the rookies have their new homes as professionals. But we didn't expect things to change so quickly thanks to a major trade.

This 12-team, PPR mock draft was done Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday evening, Rob Gronkowski was not only back in the NFL following a one-year retirement, he was traded to Tampa Bay to join former New England teammate Tom Brady.

We obviously didn't draft Gronkowski in this league. If we had, he likely would have been selected in the Round 9 range. Austin Hooper was the first pick in Round 9 as the No. 9 tight end off the board -- behind Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee and Hunter Henry.

I have Gronkowski ranked at No. 10, and this is where I would have drafted him. He could go earlier, but I wouldn't overvalue Gronkowski now that he's back. Keep in mind that he'll be 31 in May, he has to get back in football shape and he's never shared the field with a talented receiving corps like he has with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Gronkowski also hasn't played 16 games since 2011, and he struggled in 2018 with 47 catches for 682 yards and just three touchdowns. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians also isn't a big fan of featuring tight ends.

But Gronkowski obviously has a great rapport with Brady, which matters. And maybe the year off helped his body heal and has him ready to go. I'm skeptical, but I'd take a chance on him in Round 9 or later if available.

As for Brady, he was the No. 9 quarterback off the board in Round 9 -- behind Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Matt Ryan and Josh Allen. I have Brady ranked No. 8 following the addition of Gronkowski, and I would draft him ahead of Ryan of the guys listed here.

Godwin was drafted at No. 5 overall in this mock draft as the second receiver off the board behind Michael Thomas, which was too soon even before the Gronkowski trade. Godwin is still a borderline first-round pick in all leagues because he'll be the slot receiver for Brady, but he should not be drafted ahead of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Davante Adams or Julio Jones.

Evans will see his value take a hit with Gronkowski because of a potential downturn in touchdowns. Evans was drafted in Round 2 here as the No. 7 receiver off the board, but I would draft him in Round 3 now. He should be drafted after guys like D.J. Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Kenny Golladay, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.

The next thing we're waiting for with Tampa Bay is a potential trade for O.J. Howard. Hopefully, he gets sent to a team that can highlight his skills and make him a potential starting Fantasy tight end again.

The Buccaneers also could make a big move in the NFL Draft by selecting a running back. Ronald Jones has plenty of potential, but we expect Tampa Bay to provide competition for Jones as the starter in 2020.

I drafted Jones here in Round 7 as my No. 4 running back behind Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Darrell Henderson. If Jones doesn't get significant competition, he could be a steal at this point.

The same goes for Henderson if the Rams don't add a running back in the NFL Draft to help replace Todd Gurley. I took Henderson ahead of Jones in Round 6.

Nyheim Hines and Boston Scott round out my running back corps, and I love this group. It was easy to take Barkley and Chubb with my first two picks, and Hines is one of my favorite sleepers in PPR. I'm excited to see how he does catching passes from Philip Rivers this year.

At receiver, I also took players I'm excited about in Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green, Justin Jefferson, Anthony Miller and Parris Campbell. Thielen gets a boost with Stefon Diggs gone, and Hilton should benefit with Rivers. Green also could be a steal in Round 5 if he's healthy and can quickly establish a rapport with Joe Burrow, and I can't wait to see where Jefferson ends up in the NFL Draft.

I waited on quarterback and tight end and landed Drew Brees in Round 11 and Hayden Hurst in Round 12, and Hurst has breakout potential as the replacement for Hooper in Atlanta. This is one of my favorite teams that I've drafted so far this offseason.

We'll be doing plenty more mock drafts in the next few weeks following the NFL Draft. And it will be fun to see when Gronkowski comes off the board now that he's back in the NFL and reunited with Brady in Tampa Bay.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Ben Schragger C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG 3 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO 4 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO 5 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB 6 Tommy Tran E. Elliott RB DAL 7 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN 8 Andrew Baumhor D. Adams WR GB 9 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR ATL 10 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI 11 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC 12 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR KC Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Jack Capotorto J. Mixon RB CIN 14 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI 15 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB 16 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC 17 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI 18 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB 19 Tommy Tran G. Kittle TE SF 20 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN 21 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR 22 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 23 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE 24 Ben Schragger C. Kupp WR LAR Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB LV 26 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN 27 Chris Towers L. Bell RB NYJ 28 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA 29 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL 30 Tommy Tran K. Golladay WR DET 31 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR DAL 32 Andrew Baumhor T. Lockett WR SEA 33 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC 34 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL 35 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE 36 Jack Capotorto C. Sutton WR DEN Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Jack Capotorto L. Fournette RB JAC 38 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR 39 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI 40 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC 41 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR TEN 42 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL 43 Tommy Tran M. Gordon RB LAC 44 George Maselli M. Andrews TE BAL 45 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF 46 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI 47 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hilton WR IND 48 Ben Schragger T. McLaurin WR WAS Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Ben Schragger D. Singletary RB BUF 50 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN 51 Chris Towers C. Carson RB SEA 52 Ben Gretch D. Swift RB FA 53 George Maselli M. Mack RB IND 54 Tommy Tran M. Gallup WR DAL 55 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR MIA 56 Andrew Baumhor D. Williams RB KC 57 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB FA 58 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA 59 Adam Aizer J. Conner RB PIT 60 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR FA Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Jack Capotorto M. Ingram RB BAL 62 Adam Aizer D. Chark WR JAC 63 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA 64 Heath Cummings C. Akers RB FA 65 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson RB HOU 66 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV 67 Tommy Tran J. Jeudy WR FA 68 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE 69 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN 70 Chris Towers D. Montgomery RB CHI 71 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR 72 Ben Schragger R. Wilson QB SEA Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Ben Schragger J. Edelman WR NE 74 Jamey Eisenberg R. Jones RB TB 75 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU 76 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU 77 George Maselli D. Samuel WR SF 78 Tommy Tran D. Prescott QB DAL 79 Meron Berkson D. Watson QB HOU 80 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB CLE 81 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG 82 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI 83 Adam Aizer H. Ruggs III WR FA 84 Jack Capotorto K. Johnson RB DET Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Jack Capotorto T. Higbee TE LAR 86 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF 87 Dave Richard D. Guice RB WAS 88 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET 89 Andrew Baumhor H. Henry TE LAC 90 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL 91 Tommy Tran D. Slayton WR NYG 92 George Maselli J. Reagor WR FA 93 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 94 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR NO 95 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jefferson WR FA 96 Ben Schragger J. Crowder WR NYJ Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE 98 Jamey Eisenberg N. Hines RB IND 99 Chris Towers S. Michel RB NE 100 Ben Gretch L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 101 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL 102 Tommy Tran A. Dillon RB FA 103 Meron Berkson T. Cohen RB CHI 104 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE 105 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF 106 Dave Richard P. Lindsay RB DEN 107 Adam Aizer J. Allen QB BUF 108 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Jack Capotorto H. Renfrow WR LV 110 Adam Aizer D. Mims WR FA 111 Dave Richard J. Howard RB MIA 112 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC 113 Andrew Baumhor B. Perriman WR NYJ 114 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF 115 Tommy Tran N. Fant TE DEN 116 George Maselli Z. Moss RB FA 117 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT 118 Chris Towers S. Shepard WR NYG 119 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI 120 Ben Schragger B. Aiyuk WR FA Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Ben Schragger J. Cook TE NO 122 Jamey Eisenberg D. Brees QB NO 123 Chris Towers P. Williams WR MIA 124 Ben Gretch M. Brown RB LAR 125 George Maselli J. Smith TE TEN 126 Tommy Tran M. Williams WR LAC 127 Meron Berkson S. Watkins WR KC 128 Andrew Baumhor T. Higgins WR FA 129 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI 130 Dave Richard R. Armstead RB JAC 131 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB 132 Jack Capotorto G. Edwards RB BAL Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Jack Capotorto R. Anderson WR CAR 134 Adam Aizer N. Harry WR NE 135 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN 136 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB DAL 137 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV 138 Meron Berkson L. Murray RB NO 139 Tommy Tran D. Washington RB KC 140 George Maselli D. Freeman RB ATL 141 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET 142 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA 143 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL 144 Ben Schragger R. Freeman RB DEN Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Ben Schragger L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 146 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI 147 Chris Towers J. Richard RB LV 148 Ben Gretch J. Hill RB BAL 149 George Maselli G. Tate WR NYG 150 Tommy Tran A. McFarland Jr. RB FA 151 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB 152 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI 153 Heath Cummings A. Jeffery WR PHI 154 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET 155 Adam Aizer B. Mayfield QB CLE 156 Jack Capotorto D. Westbrook WR JAC Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Jack Capotorto O. Howard TE TB 158 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC 159 Dave Richard M. Gesicki TE MIA 160 Heath Cummings C. Samuel WR CAR 161 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB FA 162 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR GB 163 Tommy Tran Steelers DST PIT 164 George Maselli G. Ward WR PHI 165 Ben Gretch B. Jarwin TE DAL 166 Chris Towers D. Jones QB NYG 167 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF 168 Ben Schragger J. Ross WR CIN Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Ben Schragger J. Tucker K BAL 170 Jamey Eisenberg P. Campbell WR IND 171 Chris Towers Patriots DST NE 172 Ben Gretch Ravens DST BAL 173 George Maselli Chiefs DST KC 174 Tommy Tran W. Lutz K NO 175 Meron Berkson Chargers DST LAC 176 Andrew Baumhor H. Butker K KC 177 Heath Cummings Cowboys DST DAL 178 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR 179 Adam Aizer Seahawks DST SEA 180 Jack Capotorto Bills DST BUF Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Jack Capotorto R. Gould K SF 182 Adam Aizer Y. Koo K ATL 183 Dave Richard G. Zuerlein K DAL 184 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU 185 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI 186 Meron Berkson Z. Gonzalez K ARI 187 Tommy Tran K. Hamler WR FA 188 George Maselli M. Prater K DET 189 Ben Gretch B. Maher K NYJ 190 Chris Towers M. Gay K TB 191 Jamey Eisenberg M. Badgley K LAC 192 Ben Schragger Buccaneers DST TB Team by Team Ben Schragger Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 C. Kupp WR LAR 3 25 J. Jacobs RB LV 4 48 T. McLaurin WR WAS 5 49 D. Singletary RB BUF 6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA 7 73 J. Edelman WR NE 8 96 J. Crowder WR NYJ 9 97 A. Hooper TE CLE 10 120 B. Aiyuk WR FA 11 121 J. Cook TE NO 12 144 R. Freeman RB DEN 13 145 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 14 168 J. Ross WR CIN 15 169 J. Tucker K BAL 16 192 Buccaneers DST TB Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 23 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 26 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 47 T. Hilton WR IND 5 50 A. Green WR CIN 6 71 D. Henderson RB LAR 7 74 R. Jones RB TB 8 95 J. Jefferson WR FA 9 98 N. Hines RB IND 10 119 A. Miller WR CHI 11 122 D. Brees QB NO 12 143 H. Hurst TE ATL 13 146 B. Scott RB PHI 14 167 49ers DST SF 15 170 P. Campbell WR IND 16 191 M. Badgley K LAC Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 3 M. Thomas WR NO 2 22 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 3 27 L. Bell RB NYJ 4 46 Z. Ertz TE PHI 5 51 C. Carson RB SEA 6 70 D. Montgomery RB CHI 7 75 B. Cooks WR HOU 8 94 E. Sanders WR NO 9 99 S. Michel RB NE 10 118 S. Shepard WR NYG 11 123 P. Williams WR MIA 12 142 R. Penny RB SEA 13 147 J. Richard RB LV 14 166 D. Jones QB NYG 15 171 Patriots DST NE 16 190 M. Gay K TB Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 4 A. Kamara RB NO 2 21 D. Moore WR CAR 3 28 J. Taylor RB FA 4 45 S. Diggs WR BUF 5 52 D. Swift RB FA 6 69 T. Boyd WR CIN 7 76 W. Fuller WR HOU 8 93 C. Kirk WR ARI 9 100 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 10 117 D. Johnson WR PIT 11 124 M. Brown RB LAR 12 141 M. Stafford QB DET 13 148 J. Hill RB BAL 14 165 B. Jarwin TE DAL 15 172 Ravens DST BAL 16 189 B. Maher K NYJ George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 5 C. Godwin WR TB 2 20 D. Henry RB TEN 3 29 L. Jackson QB BAL 4 44 M. Andrews TE BAL 5 53 M. Mack RB IND 6 68 J. Landry WR CLE 7 77 D. Samuel WR SF 8 92 J. Reagor WR FA 9 101 M. Ryan QB ATL 10 116 Z. Moss RB FA 11 125 J. Smith TE TEN 12 140 D. Freeman RB ATL 13 149 G. Tate WR NYG 14 164 G. Ward WR PHI 15 173 Chiefs DST KC 16 188 M. Prater K DET Tommy Tran Rd Pk Player 1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 19 G. Kittle TE SF 3 30 K. Golladay WR DET 4 43 M. Gordon RB LAC 5 54 M. Gallup WR DAL 6 67 J. Jeudy WR FA 7 78 D. Prescott QB DAL 8 91 D. Slayton WR NYG 9 102 A. Dillon RB FA 10 115 N. Fant TE DEN 11 126 M. Williams WR LAC 12 139 D. Washington RB KC 13 150 A. McFarland Jr. RB FA 14 163 Steelers DST PIT 15 174 W. Lutz K NO 16 187 K. Hamler WR FA Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 7 D. Cook RB MIN 2 18 M. Evans WR TB 3 31 A. Cooper WR DAL 4 42 T. Gurley RB ATL 5 55 D. Parker WR MIA 6 66 D. Waller TE LV 7 79 D. Watson QB HOU 8 90 M. Brown WR BAL 9 103 T. Cohen RB CHI 10 114 J. Brown WR BUF 11 127 S. Watkins WR KC 12 138 L. Murray RB NO 13 151 A. Rodgers QB GB 14 162 A. Lazard WR GB 15 175 Chargers DST LAC 16 186 Z. Gonzalez K ARI Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Adams WR GB 2 17 K. Drake RB ARI 3 32 T. Lockett WR SEA 4 41 A. Brown WR TEN 5 56 D. Williams RB KC 6 65 D. Johnson RB HOU 7 80 K. Hunt RB CLE 8 89 H. Henry TE LAC 9 104 J. White RB NE 10 113 B. Perriman WR NYJ 11 128 T. Higgins WR FA 12 137 T. Williams WR LV 13 152 C. Wentz QB PHI 14 161 J. Burrow QB FA 15 176 H. Butker K KC 16 185 Bears DST CHI Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Jones WR ATL 2 16 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 33 P. Mahomes QB KC 4 40 K. Allen WR LAC 5 57 J. Dobbins RB FA 6 64 C. Akers RB FA 7 81 E. Engram TE NYG 8 88 M. Jones WR DET 9 105 T. Coleman RB SF 10 112 J. Jackson RB LAC 11 129 C. Edmonds RB ARI 12 136 T. Pollard RB DAL 13 153 A. Jeffery WR PHI 14 160 C. Samuel WR CAR 15 177 Cowboys DST DAL 16 184 K. Fairbairn K HOU Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 10 D. Hopkins WR ARI 2 15 A. Jones RB GB 3 34 C. Ridley WR ATL 4 39 A. Robinson WR CHI 5 58 D. Metcalf WR SEA 6 63 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA 7 82 K. Murray QB ARI 8 87 D. Guice RB WAS 9 106 P. Lindsay RB DEN 10 111 J. Howard RB MIA 11 130 R. Armstead RB JAC 12 135 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 154 T. Hockenson TE DET 14 159 M. Gesicki TE MIA 15 178 Rams DST LAR 16 183 G. Zuerlein K DAL Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 11 T. Kelce TE KC 2 14 M. Sanders RB PHI 3 35 O. Beckham WR CLE 4 38 R. Woods WR LAR 5 59 J. Conner RB PIT 6 62 D. Chark WR JAC 7 83 H. Ruggs III WR FA 8 86 R. Mostert RB SF 9 107 J. Allen QB BUF 10 110 D. Mims WR FA 11 131 J. Williams RB GB 12 134 N. Harry WR NE 13 155 B. Mayfield QB CLE 14 158 D. Thompson RB KC 15 179 Seahawks DST SEA 16 182 Y. Koo K ATL Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 12 T. Hill WR KC 2 13 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 36 C. Sutton WR DEN 4 37 L. Fournette RB JAC 5 60 C. Lamb WR FA 6 61 M. Ingram RB BAL 7 84 K. Johnson RB DET 8 85 T. Higbee TE LAR 9 108 T. Brady QB TB 10 109 H. Renfrow WR LV 11 132 G. Edwards RB BAL 12 133 R. Anderson WR CAR 13 156 D. Westbrook WR JAC 14 157 O. Howard TE TB 15 180 Bills DST BUF 16 181 R. Gould K SF

