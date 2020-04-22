2020 Fantasy Football: Final pre-NFL Draft PPR mock hours before Rob Gronkowski lands in Tampa Bay
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our final PPR mock draft before the NFL Draft begins Thursday night.
We wanted to do one final Fantasy Football mock draft before the start of Thursday's NFL Draft, even though plenty will change once the rookies have their new homes as professionals. But we didn't expect things to change so quickly thanks to a major trade.
This 12-team, PPR mock draft was done Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday evening, Rob Gronkowski was not only back in the NFL following a one-year retirement, he was traded to Tampa Bay to join former New England teammate Tom Brady.
We obviously didn't draft Gronkowski in this league. If we had, he likely would have been selected in the Round 9 range. Austin Hooper was the first pick in Round 9 as the No. 9 tight end off the board -- behind Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee and Hunter Henry.
I have Gronkowski ranked at No. 10, and this is where I would have drafted him. He could go earlier, but I wouldn't overvalue Gronkowski now that he's back. Keep in mind that he'll be 31 in May, he has to get back in football shape and he's never shared the field with a talented receiving corps like he has with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.
Gronkowski also hasn't played 16 games since 2011, and he struggled in 2018 with 47 catches for 682 yards and just three touchdowns. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians also isn't a big fan of featuring tight ends.
But Gronkowski obviously has a great rapport with Brady, which matters. And maybe the year off helped his body heal and has him ready to go. I'm skeptical, but I'd take a chance on him in Round 9 or later if available.
As for Brady, he was the No. 9 quarterback off the board in Round 9 -- behind Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Matt Ryan and Josh Allen. I have Brady ranked No. 8 following the addition of Gronkowski, and I would draft him ahead of Ryan of the guys listed here.
Godwin was drafted at No. 5 overall in this mock draft as the second receiver off the board behind Michael Thomas, which was too soon even before the Gronkowski trade. Godwin is still a borderline first-round pick in all leagues because he'll be the slot receiver for Brady, but he should not be drafted ahead of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Davante Adams or Julio Jones.
Evans will see his value take a hit with Gronkowski because of a potential downturn in touchdowns. Evans was drafted in Round 2 here as the No. 7 receiver off the board, but I would draft him in Round 3 now. He should be drafted after guys like D.J. Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Kenny Golladay, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.
The next thing we're waiting for with Tampa Bay is a potential trade for O.J. Howard. Hopefully, he gets sent to a team that can highlight his skills and make him a potential starting Fantasy tight end again.
The Buccaneers also could make a big move in the NFL Draft by selecting a running back. Ronald Jones has plenty of potential, but we expect Tampa Bay to provide competition for Jones as the starter in 2020.
I drafted Jones here in Round 7 as my No. 4 running back behind Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Darrell Henderson. If Jones doesn't get significant competition, he could be a steal at this point.
The same goes for Henderson if the Rams don't add a running back in the NFL Draft to help replace Todd Gurley. I took Henderson ahead of Jones in Round 6.
Nyheim Hines and Boston Scott round out my running back corps, and I love this group. It was easy to take Barkley and Chubb with my first two picks, and Hines is one of my favorite sleepers in PPR. I'm excited to see how he does catching passes from Philip Rivers this year.
At receiver, I also took players I'm excited about in Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green, Justin Jefferson, Anthony Miller and Parris Campbell. Thielen gets a boost with Stefon Diggs gone, and Hilton should benefit with Rivers. Green also could be a steal in Round 5 if he's healthy and can quickly establish a rapport with Joe Burrow, and I can't wait to see where Jefferson ends up in the NFL Draft.
I waited on quarterback and tight end and landed Drew Brees in Round 11 and Hayden Hurst in Round 12, and Hurst has breakout potential as the replacement for Hooper in Atlanta. This is one of my favorite teams that I've drafted so far this offseason.
We'll be doing plenty more mock drafts in the next few weeks following the NFL Draft. And it will be fun to see when Gronkowski comes off the board now that he's back in the NFL and reunited with Brady in Tampa Bay.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Ben Schragger
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|George Maselli
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|Tommy Tran
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|7
|Meron Berkson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|11
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|14
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|15
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|16
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|17
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|18
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|19
|Tommy Tran
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|21
|Ben Gretch
|D. Moore WR CAR
|22
|Chris Towers
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|24
|Ben Schragger
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|27
|Chris Towers
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|28
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB FA
|29
|George Maselli
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|30
|Tommy Tran
|K. Golladay WR DET
|31
|Meron Berkson
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|32
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|33
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|34
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|35
|Adam Aizer
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|36
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|38
|Adam Aizer
|R. Woods WR LAR
|39
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|40
|Heath Cummings
|K. Allen WR LAC
|41
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Brown WR TEN
|42
|Meron Berkson
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|43
|Tommy Tran
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|44
|George Maselli
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|45
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|46
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hilton WR IND
|48
|Ben Schragger
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Ben Schragger
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Green WR CIN
|51
|Chris Towers
|C. Carson RB SEA
|52
|Ben Gretch
|D. Swift RB FA
|53
|George Maselli
|M. Mack RB IND
|54
|Tommy Tran
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|55
|Meron Berkson
|D. Parker WR MIA
|56
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Williams RB KC
|57
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dobbins RB FA
|58
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|59
|Adam Aizer
|J. Conner RB PIT
|60
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Lamb WR FA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|62
|Adam Aizer
|D. Chark WR JAC
|63
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
|64
|Heath Cummings
|C. Akers RB FA
|65
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|66
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE LV
|67
|Tommy Tran
|J. Jeudy WR FA
|68
|George Maselli
|J. Landry WR CLE
|69
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|70
|Chris Towers
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|72
|Ben Schragger
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Ben Schragger
|J. Edelman WR NE
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Jones RB TB
|75
|Chris Towers
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|76
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|77
|George Maselli
|D. Samuel WR SF
|78
|Tommy Tran
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|79
|Meron Berkson
|D. Watson QB HOU
|80
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|81
|Heath Cummings
|E. Engram TE NYG
|82
|Dave Richard
|K. Murray QB ARI
|83
|Adam Aizer
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|84
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|86
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB SF
|87
|Dave Richard
|D. Guice RB WAS
|88
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|89
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Henry TE LAC
|90
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR BAL
|91
|Tommy Tran
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|92
|George Maselli
|J. Reagor WR FA
|93
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|94
|Chris Towers
|E. Sanders WR NO
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jefferson WR FA
|96
|Ben Schragger
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Ben Schragger
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Hines RB IND
|99
|Chris Towers
|S. Michel RB NE
|100
|Ben Gretch
|L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
|101
|George Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|102
|Tommy Tran
|A. Dillon RB FA
|103
|Meron Berkson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|104
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|105
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|106
|Dave Richard
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|107
|Adam Aizer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|108
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB TB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jack Capotorto
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|110
|Adam Aizer
|D. Mims WR FA
|111
|Dave Richard
|J. Howard RB MIA
|112
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|113
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|114
|Meron Berkson
|J. Brown WR BUF
|115
|Tommy Tran
|N. Fant TE DEN
|116
|George Maselli
|Z. Moss RB FA
|117
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|118
|Chris Towers
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|120
|Ben Schragger
|B. Aiyuk WR FA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Ben Schragger
|J. Cook TE NO
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Brees QB NO
|123
|Chris Towers
|P. Williams WR MIA
|124
|Ben Gretch
|M. Brown RB LAR
|125
|George Maselli
|J. Smith TE TEN
|126
|Tommy Tran
|M. Williams WR LAC
|127
|Meron Berkson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|128
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Higgins WR FA
|129
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|130
|Dave Richard
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|131
|Adam Aizer
|J. Williams RB GB
|132
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|134
|Adam Aizer
|N. Harry WR NE
|135
|Dave Richard
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|136
|Heath Cummings
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|137
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Williams WR LV
|138
|Meron Berkson
|L. Murray RB NO
|139
|Tommy Tran
|D. Washington RB KC
|140
|George Maselli
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|141
|Ben Gretch
|M. Stafford QB DET
|142
|Chris Towers
|R. Penny RB SEA
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|144
|Ben Schragger
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Ben Schragger
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Scott RB PHI
|147
|Chris Towers
|J. Richard RB LV
|148
|Ben Gretch
|J. Hill RB BAL
|149
|George Maselli
|G. Tate WR NYG
|150
|Tommy Tran
|A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
|151
|Meron Berkson
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|152
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|153
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|154
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|155
|Adam Aizer
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|156
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jack Capotorto
|O. Howard TE TB
|158
|Adam Aizer
|D. Thompson RB KC
|159
|Dave Richard
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|160
|Heath Cummings
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|161
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Burrow QB FA
|162
|Meron Berkson
|A. Lazard WR GB
|163
|Tommy Tran
|Steelers DST PIT
|164
|George Maselli
|G. Ward WR PHI
|165
|Ben Gretch
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|166
|Chris Towers
|D. Jones QB NYG
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|49ers DST SF
|168
|Ben Schragger
|J. Ross WR CIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Ben Schragger
|J. Tucker K BAL
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Campbell WR IND
|171
|Chris Towers
|Patriots DST NE
|172
|Ben Gretch
|Ravens DST BAL
|173
|George Maselli
|Chiefs DST KC
|174
|Tommy Tran
|W. Lutz K NO
|175
|Meron Berkson
|Chargers DST LAC
|176
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Butker K KC
|177
|Heath Cummings
|Cowboys DST DAL
|178
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|179
|Adam Aizer
|Seahawks DST SEA
|180
|Jack Capotorto
|Bills DST BUF
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Gould K SF
|182
|Adam Aizer
|Y. Koo K ATL
|183
|Dave Richard
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|184
|Heath Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|185
|Andrew Baumhor
|Bears DST CHI
|186
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|187
|Tommy Tran
|K. Hamler WR FA
|188
|George Maselli
|M. Prater K DET
|189
|Ben Gretch
|B. Maher K NYJ
|190
|Chris Towers
|M. Gay K TB
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Badgley K LAC
|192
|Ben Schragger
|Buccaneers DST TB
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|3
|25
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|4
|48
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|49
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|72
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|73
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|96
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|97
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|10
|120
|B. Aiyuk WR FA
|11
|121
|J. Cook TE NO
|12
|144
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|13
|145
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|14
|168
|J. Ross WR CIN
|15
|169
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|192
|Buccaneers DST TB
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|26
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|47
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|50
|A. Green WR CIN
|6
|71
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|7
|74
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|95
|J. Jefferson WR FA
|9
|98
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|119
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|122
|D. Brees QB NO
|12
|143
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|13
|146
|B. Scott RB PHI
|14
|167
|49ers DST SF
|15
|170
|P. Campbell WR IND
|16
|191
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|22
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|27
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|4
|46
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|51
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|70
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|75
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|94
|E. Sanders WR NO
|9
|99
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|118
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|11
|123
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|142
|R. Penny RB SEA
|13
|147
|J. Richard RB LV
|14
|166
|D. Jones QB NYG
|15
|171
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|190
|M. Gay K TB
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|28
|J. Taylor RB FA
|4
|45
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|5
|52
|D. Swift RB FA
|6
|69
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|76
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|93
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|100
|L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
|10
|117
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|11
|124
|M. Brown RB LAR
|12
|141
|M. Stafford QB DET
|13
|148
|J. Hill RB BAL
|14
|165
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|15
|172
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|189
|B. Maher K NYJ
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|C. Godwin WR TB
|2
|20
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|29
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|44
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|53
|M. Mack RB IND
|6
|68
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|77
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|92
|J. Reagor WR FA
|9
|101
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|10
|116
|Z. Moss RB FA
|11
|125
|J. Smith TE TEN
|12
|140
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|13
|149
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|164
|G. Ward WR PHI
|15
|173
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|188
|M. Prater K DET
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|30
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|43
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|54
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|67
|J. Jeudy WR FA
|7
|78
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|8
|91
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|9
|102
|A. Dillon RB FA
|10
|115
|N. Fant TE DEN
|11
|126
|M. Williams WR LAC
|12
|139
|D. Washington RB KC
|13
|150
|A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
|14
|163
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|174
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|187
|K. Hamler WR FA
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|31
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|42
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|5
|55
|D. Parker WR MIA
|6
|66
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|79
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|90
|M. Brown WR BAL
|9
|103
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|114
|J. Brown WR BUF
|11
|127
|S. Watkins WR KC
|12
|138
|L. Murray RB NO
|13
|151
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|162
|A. Lazard WR GB
|15
|175
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|186
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|32
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|4
|41
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|56
|D. Williams RB KC
|6
|65
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|7
|80
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|89
|H. Henry TE LAC
|9
|104
|J. White RB NE
|10
|113
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|11
|128
|T. Higgins WR FA
|12
|137
|T. Williams WR LV
|13
|152
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|14
|161
|J. Burrow QB FA
|15
|176
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|185
|Bears DST CHI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|33
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|40
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|57
|J. Dobbins RB FA
|6
|64
|C. Akers RB FA
|7
|81
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|88
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|105
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|112
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|11
|129
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|12
|136
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|13
|153
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|14
|160
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|15
|177
|Cowboys DST DAL
|16
|184
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|2
|15
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|34
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|39
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|58
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|63
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
|7
|82
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|87
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|106
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|10
|111
|J. Howard RB MIA
|11
|130
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|12
|135
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|154
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|14
|159
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|15
|178
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|183
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|14
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|35
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|38
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|59
|J. Conner RB PIT
|6
|62
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|83
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|8
|86
|R. Mostert RB SF
|9
|107
|J. Allen QB BUF
|10
|110
|D. Mims WR FA
|11
|131
|J. Williams RB GB
|12
|134
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|155
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|14
|158
|D. Thompson RB KC
|15
|179
|Seahawks DST SEA
|16
|182
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|13
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|36
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|4
|37
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|60
|C. Lamb WR FA
|6
|61
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|84
|K. Johnson RB DET
|8
|85
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|9
|108
|T. Brady QB TB
|10
|109
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|11
|132
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|12
|133
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|13
|156
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|14
|157
|O. Howard TE TB
|15
|180
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|181
|R. Gould K SF
Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
