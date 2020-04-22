Play

2020 Fantasy Football: Final pre-NFL Draft PPR mock hours before Rob Gronkowski lands in Tampa Bay

Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our final PPR mock draft before the NFL Draft begins Thursday night.

We wanted to do one final Fantasy Football mock draft before the start of Thursday's NFL Draft, even though plenty will change once the rookies have their new homes as professionals. But we didn't expect things to change so quickly thanks to a major trade.

This 12-team, PPR mock draft was done Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday evening, Rob Gronkowski was not only back in the NFL following a one-year retirement, he was traded to Tampa Bay to join former New England teammate Tom Brady.

We obviously didn't draft Gronkowski in this league. If we had, he likely would have been selected in the Round 9 range. Austin Hooper was the first pick in Round 9 as the No. 9 tight end off the board -- behind Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Darren Waller, Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee and Hunter Henry

I have Gronkowski ranked at No. 10, and this is where I would have drafted him. He could go earlier, but I wouldn't overvalue Gronkowski now that he's back. Keep in mind that he'll be 31 in May, he has to get back in football shape and he's never shared the field with a talented receiving corps like he has with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Gronkowski also hasn't played 16 games since 2011, and he struggled in 2018 with 47 catches for 682 yards and just three touchdowns. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians also isn't a big fan of featuring tight ends.

But Gronkowski obviously has a great rapport with Brady, which matters. And maybe the year off helped his body heal and has him ready to go. I'm skeptical, but I'd take a chance on him in Round 9 or later if available.

As for Brady, he was the No. 9 quarterback off the board in Round 9 -- behind Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Matt Ryan and Josh Allen. I have Brady ranked No. 8 following the addition of Gronkowski, and I would draft him ahead of Ryan of the guys listed here.

Godwin was drafted at No. 5 overall in this mock draft as the second receiver off the board behind Michael Thomas, which was too soon even before the Gronkowski trade. Godwin is still a borderline first-round pick in all leagues because he'll be the slot receiver for Brady, but he should not be drafted ahead of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Davante Adams or Julio Jones.  

Evans will see his value take a hit with Gronkowski because of a potential downturn in touchdowns. Evans was drafted in Round 2 here as the No. 7 receiver off the board, but I would draft him in Round 3 now. He should be drafted after guys like D.J. Moore, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Adam Thielen, Kenny Golladay, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.

The next thing we're waiting for with Tampa Bay is a potential trade for O.J. Howard. Hopefully, he gets sent to a team that can highlight his skills and make him a potential starting Fantasy tight end again.

The Buccaneers also could make a big move in the NFL Draft by selecting a running back. Ronald Jones has plenty of potential, but we expect Tampa Bay to provide competition for Jones as the starter in 2020.

I drafted Jones here in Round 7 as my No. 4 running back behind Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Darrell Henderson. If Jones doesn't get significant competition, he could be a steal at this point.

The same goes for Henderson if the Rams don't add a running back in the NFL Draft to help replace Todd Gurley. I took Henderson ahead of Jones in Round 6.

Nyheim Hines and Boston Scott round out my running back corps, and I love this group. It was easy to take Barkley and Chubb with my first two picks, and Hines is one of my favorite sleepers in PPR. I'm excited to see how he does catching passes from Philip Rivers this year.

At receiver, I also took players I'm excited about in Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, A.J. Green, Justin Jefferson, Anthony Miller and Parris Campbell. Thielen gets a boost with Stefon Diggs gone, and Hilton should benefit with Rivers. Green also could be a steal in Round 5 if he's healthy and can quickly establish a rapport with Joe Burrow, and I can't wait to see where Jefferson ends up in the NFL Draft.

I waited on quarterback and tight end and landed Drew Brees in Round 11 and Hayden Hurst in Round 12, and Hurst has breakout potential as the replacement for Hooper in Atlanta. This is one of my favorite teams that I've drafted so far this offseason.

We'll be doing plenty more mock drafts in the next few weeks following the NFL Draft. And it will be fun to see when Gronkowski comes off the board now that he's back in the NFL and reunited with Brady in Tampa Bay.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
6. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host  
12. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Ben Schragger C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
4 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
5 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB
6 Tommy Tran E. Elliott RB DAL
7 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN
8 Andrew Baumhor D. Adams WR GB
9 Heath Cummings J. Jones WR ATL
10 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
11 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
12 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jack Capotorto J. Mixon RB CIN
14 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
15 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
16 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
17 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
18 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
19 Tommy Tran G. Kittle TE SF
20 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
21 Ben Gretch D. Moore WR CAR
22 Chris Towers J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
23 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
24 Ben Schragger C. Kupp WR LAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Ben Schragger J. Jacobs RB LV
26 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
27 Chris Towers L. Bell RB NYJ
28 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA
29 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL
30 Tommy Tran K. Golladay WR DET
31 Meron Berkson A. Cooper WR DAL
32 Andrew Baumhor T. Lockett WR SEA
33 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
34 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
35 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
36 Jack Capotorto C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jack Capotorto L. Fournette RB JAC
38 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR
39 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
40 Heath Cummings K. Allen WR LAC
41 Andrew Baumhor A. Brown WR TEN
42 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL
43 Tommy Tran M. Gordon RB LAC
44 George Maselli M. Andrews TE BAL
45 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
46 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
47 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hilton WR IND
48 Ben Schragger T. McLaurin WR WAS
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Ben Schragger D. Singletary RB BUF
50 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN
51 Chris Towers C. Carson RB SEA
52 Ben Gretch D. Swift RB FA
53 George Maselli M. Mack RB IND
54 Tommy Tran M. Gallup WR DAL
55 Meron Berkson D. Parker WR MIA
56 Andrew Baumhor D. Williams RB KC
57 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB FA
58 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
59 Adam Aizer J. Conner RB PIT
60 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR FA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jack Capotorto M. Ingram RB BAL
62 Adam Aizer D. Chark WR JAC
63 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
64 Heath Cummings C. Akers RB FA
65 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson RB HOU
66 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV
67 Tommy Tran J. Jeudy WR FA
68 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE
69 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
70 Chris Towers D. Montgomery RB CHI
71 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
72 Ben Schragger R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Ben Schragger J. Edelman WR NE
74 Jamey Eisenberg R. Jones RB TB
75 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU
76 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
77 George Maselli D. Samuel WR SF
78 Tommy Tran D. Prescott QB DAL
79 Meron Berkson D. Watson QB HOU
80 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB CLE
81 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG
82 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI
83 Adam Aizer H. Ruggs III WR FA
84 Jack Capotorto K. Johnson RB DET
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jack Capotorto T. Higbee TE LAR
86 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF
87 Dave Richard D. Guice RB WAS
88 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
89 Andrew Baumhor H. Henry TE LAC
90 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
91 Tommy Tran D. Slayton WR NYG
92 George Maselli J. Reagor WR FA
93 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
94 Chris Towers E. Sanders WR NO
95 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jefferson WR FA
96 Ben Schragger J. Crowder WR NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE
98 Jamey Eisenberg N. Hines RB IND
99 Chris Towers S. Michel RB NE
100 Ben Gretch L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
101 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
102 Tommy Tran A. Dillon RB FA
103 Meron Berkson T. Cohen RB CHI
104 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
105 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
106 Dave Richard P. Lindsay RB DEN
107 Adam Aizer J. Allen QB BUF
108 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jack Capotorto H. Renfrow WR LV
110 Adam Aizer D. Mims WR FA
111 Dave Richard J. Howard RB MIA
112 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
113 Andrew Baumhor B. Perriman WR NYJ
114 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF
115 Tommy Tran N. Fant TE DEN
116 George Maselli Z. Moss RB FA
117 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
118 Chris Towers S. Shepard WR NYG
119 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
120 Ben Schragger B. Aiyuk WR FA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Ben Schragger J. Cook TE NO
122 Jamey Eisenberg D. Brees QB NO
123 Chris Towers P. Williams WR MIA
124 Ben Gretch M. Brown RB LAR
125 George Maselli J. Smith TE TEN
126 Tommy Tran M. Williams WR LAC
127 Meron Berkson S. Watkins WR KC
128 Andrew Baumhor T. Higgins WR FA
129 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI
130 Dave Richard R. Armstead RB JAC
131 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB GB
132 Jack Capotorto G. Edwards RB BAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jack Capotorto R. Anderson WR CAR
134 Adam Aizer N. Harry WR NE
135 Dave Richard A. Mattison RB MIN
136 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB DAL
137 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV
138 Meron Berkson L. Murray RB NO
139 Tommy Tran D. Washington RB KC
140 George Maselli D. Freeman RB ATL
141 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET
142 Chris Towers R. Penny RB SEA
143 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL
144 Ben Schragger R. Freeman RB DEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Ben Schragger L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
146 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI
147 Chris Towers J. Richard RB LV
148 Ben Gretch J. Hill RB BAL
149 George Maselli G. Tate WR NYG
150 Tommy Tran A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
151 Meron Berkson A. Rodgers QB GB
152 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
153 Heath Cummings A. Jeffery WR PHI
154 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
155 Adam Aizer B. Mayfield QB CLE
156 Jack Capotorto D. Westbrook WR JAC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jack Capotorto O. Howard TE TB
158 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC
159 Dave Richard M. Gesicki TE MIA
160 Heath Cummings C. Samuel WR CAR
161 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB FA
162 Meron Berkson A. Lazard WR GB
163 Tommy Tran Steelers DST PIT
164 George Maselli G. Ward WR PHI
165 Ben Gretch B. Jarwin TE DAL
166 Chris Towers D. Jones QB NYG
167 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF
168 Ben Schragger J. Ross WR CIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Ben Schragger J. Tucker K BAL
170 Jamey Eisenberg P. Campbell WR IND
171 Chris Towers Patriots DST NE
172 Ben Gretch Ravens DST BAL
173 George Maselli Chiefs DST KC
174 Tommy Tran W. Lutz K NO
175 Meron Berkson Chargers DST LAC
176 Andrew Baumhor H. Butker K KC
177 Heath Cummings Cowboys DST DAL
178 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
179 Adam Aizer Seahawks DST SEA
180 Jack Capotorto Bills DST BUF
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jack Capotorto R. Gould K SF
182 Adam Aizer Y. Koo K ATL
183 Dave Richard G. Zuerlein K DAL
184 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
185 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI
186 Meron Berkson Z. Gonzalez K ARI
187 Tommy Tran K. Hamler WR FA
188 George Maselli M. Prater K DET
189 Ben Gretch B. Maher K NYJ
190 Chris Towers M. Gay K TB
191 Jamey Eisenberg M. Badgley K LAC
192 Ben Schragger Buccaneers DST TB
Team by Team
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 C. Kupp WR LAR
3 25 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 48 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 49 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 73 J. Edelman WR NE
8 96 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 97 A. Hooper TE CLE
10 120 B. Aiyuk WR FA
11 121 J. Cook TE NO
12 144 R. Freeman RB DEN
13 145 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
14 168 J. Ross WR CIN
15 169 J. Tucker K BAL
16 192 Buccaneers DST TB
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 26 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 47 T. Hilton WR IND
5 50 A. Green WR CIN
6 71 D. Henderson RB LAR
7 74 R. Jones RB TB
8 95 J. Jefferson WR FA
9 98 N. Hines RB IND
10 119 A. Miller WR CHI
11 122 D. Brees QB NO
12 143 H. Hurst TE ATL
13 146 B. Scott RB PHI
14 167 49ers DST SF
15 170 P. Campbell WR IND
16 191 M. Badgley K LAC
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 M. Thomas WR NO
2 22 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 27 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 46 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 51 C. Carson RB SEA
6 70 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 75 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 94 E. Sanders WR NO
9 99 S. Michel RB NE
10 118 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 123 P. Williams WR MIA
12 142 R. Penny RB SEA
13 147 J. Richard RB LV
14 166 D. Jones QB NYG
15 171 Patriots DST NE
16 190 M. Gay K TB
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 D. Moore WR CAR
3 28 J. Taylor RB FA
4 45 S. Diggs WR BUF
5 52 D. Swift RB FA
6 69 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 76 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 93 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 100 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
10 117 D. Johnson WR PIT
11 124 M. Brown RB LAR
12 141 M. Stafford QB DET
13 148 J. Hill RB BAL
14 165 B. Jarwin TE DAL
15 172 Ravens DST BAL
16 189 B. Maher K NYJ
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Godwin WR TB
2 20 D. Henry RB TEN
3 29 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 44 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 53 M. Mack RB IND
6 68 J. Landry WR CLE
7 77 D. Samuel WR SF
8 92 J. Reagor WR FA
9 101 M. Ryan QB ATL
10 116 Z. Moss RB FA
11 125 J. Smith TE TEN
12 140 D. Freeman RB ATL
13 149 G. Tate WR NYG
14 164 G. Ward WR PHI
15 173 Chiefs DST KC
16 188 M. Prater K DET
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 K. Golladay WR DET
4 43 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 54 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 67 J. Jeudy WR FA
7 78 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 91 D. Slayton WR NYG
9 102 A. Dillon RB FA
10 115 N. Fant TE DEN
11 126 M. Williams WR LAC
12 139 D. Washington RB KC
13 150 A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
14 163 Steelers DST PIT
15 174 W. Lutz K NO
16 187 K. Hamler WR FA
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 M. Evans WR TB
3 31 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 42 T. Gurley RB ATL
5 55 D. Parker WR MIA
6 66 D. Waller TE LV
7 79 D. Watson QB HOU
8 90 M. Brown WR BAL
9 103 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 114 J. Brown WR BUF
11 127 S. Watkins WR KC
12 138 L. Murray RB NO
13 151 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 162 A. Lazard WR GB
15 175 Chargers DST LAC
16 186 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 K. Drake RB ARI
3 32 T. Lockett WR SEA
4 41 A. Brown WR TEN
5 56 D. Williams RB KC
6 65 D. Johnson RB HOU
7 80 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 89 H. Henry TE LAC
9 104 J. White RB NE
10 113 B. Perriman WR NYJ
11 128 T. Higgins WR FA
12 137 T. Williams WR LV
13 152 C. Wentz QB PHI
14 161 J. Burrow QB FA
15 176 H. Butker K KC
16 185 Bears DST CHI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 33 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 40 K. Allen WR LAC
5 57 J. Dobbins RB FA
6 64 C. Akers RB FA
7 81 E. Engram TE NYG
8 88 M. Jones WR DET
9 105 T. Coleman RB SF
10 112 J. Jackson RB LAC
11 129 C. Edmonds RB ARI
12 136 T. Pollard RB DAL
13 153 A. Jeffery WR PHI
14 160 C. Samuel WR CAR
15 177 Cowboys DST DAL
16 184 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Hopkins WR ARI
2 15 A. Jones RB GB
3 34 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 39 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 58 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 63 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
7 82 K. Murray QB ARI
8 87 D. Guice RB WAS
9 106 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 111 J. Howard RB MIA
11 130 R. Armstead RB JAC
12 135 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 154 T. Hockenson TE DET
14 159 M. Gesicki TE MIA
15 178 Rams DST LAR
16 183 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Kelce TE KC
2 14 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 35 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 38 R. Woods WR LAR
5 59 J. Conner RB PIT
6 62 D. Chark WR JAC
7 83 H. Ruggs III WR FA
8 86 R. Mostert RB SF
9 107 J. Allen QB BUF
10 110 D. Mims WR FA
11 131 J. Williams RB GB
12 134 N. Harry WR NE
13 155 B. Mayfield QB CLE
14 158 D. Thompson RB KC
15 179 Seahawks DST SEA
16 182 Y. Koo K ATL
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 36 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 37 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 60 C. Lamb WR FA
6 61 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 84 K. Johnson RB DET
8 85 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 108 T. Brady QB TB
10 109 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 132 G. Edwards RB BAL
12 133 R. Anderson WR CAR
13 156 D. Westbrook WR JAC
14 157 O. Howard TE TB
15 180 Bills DST BUF
16 181 R. Gould K SF

