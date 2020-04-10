2020 Fantasy Football: April 0.5 PPR mock draft completed just before Brandin Cooks trade changes values

We held this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday night, the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Texans, which might have altered some of the results.

For example, Cooks was drafted in Round 11 here, and he was the No. 52 receiver off the board. I would have taken him sooner, likely in Round 7, and I'll probably have Cooks ranked around No. 40 at receiver after the NFL Draft when the rookies are included in our rankings.

Will Fuller (Round 6) and Kenny Stills (Round 8) were both drafted ahead of Cooks, and they lose value with this trade. Cooks and Fuller should be drafted in a similar range -- I have them ranked back-to-back, with Cooks ahead -- and Stills is now just a late-round pick.

Fuller could still be the best receiver for the Texans, but we know he's an injury risk after missing 20 games in the past three seasons. And Stills should be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cooks and Fuller, but don't forget about him in case the other two guys battle injuries again.

Deshaun Watson was drafted in Round 7 here as the No. 6 quarterback off the board, and he's a winner with the addition of Cooks. Even though Cooks seems like damaged goods after his disappointing 2019 -- career lows in catches (42), yards (583) and touchdowns (two) in just 14 games because of his fifth known concussion -- he's still an upgrade for Watson's receiving corps.

Watson lost Fantasy value when the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in the David Johnson trade, and I dropped him outside of my top-five quarterbacks. But getting a proven commodity in Cooks, if he can stay healthy, gives Watson the chance to be one of the top-tier Fantasy quarterbacks again, and I moved back up to No. 4.

Of the Rams players, Cooper Kupp was drafted in Round 3 as the No. 15 receiver off the board, and he'll likely stay in that range with Cooks gone. I like Kupp as a top-12 receiver in all leagues.

Robert Woods was drafted in Round 4 as the No. 22 receiver off the board, and he should improve a couple of spots following the Cooks trade. I like Woods as a top-20 receiver, with his value higher in any PPR format.

And Tyler Higbee also benefits with Cooks gone. He was the No. 8 tight end drafted in Round 8, but I like him as the No. 7 tight end now following this trade, behind only Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Hunter Henry.

Jared Goff wasn't drafted here, and he remains a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues on Draft Day. He doesn't lose much with Cooks gone, and we could see Josh Reynolds benefit with an increased role. Reynolds is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats as a sleeper, although he didn't get drafted here.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

4. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

5. R.J. White, NFL Editor

6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL 3 Meron Berkson M. Thomas WR NO 4 Jack Capotorto S. Barkley RB NYG 5 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN 6 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO 7 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB 8 Ben Schragger D. Henry RB TEN 9 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL 10 Tommy Tran T. Kelce TE KC 11 Ben Gretch T. Hill WR KC 12 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR ARI 14 Ben Gretch J. Mixon RB CIN 15 Tommy Tran A. Ekeler RB LAC 16 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI 17 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB 18 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF 19 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB 20 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE 21 Jack Capotorto A. Cooper WR DAL 22 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB LV 23 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI 24 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR MIN Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 26 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET 27 Meron Berkson L. Fournette RB JAC 28 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR CIN 29 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC 30 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR 31 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE 32 Ben Schragger A. Robinson WR CHI 33 Andrew Baumhor C. Carson RB SEA 34 Tommy Tran C. Kupp WR LAR 35 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA 36 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL 38 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN 39 Tommy Tran L. Bell RB NYJ 40 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL 41 Ben Schragger C. Sutton WR DEN 42 Will Brinson K. Allen WR LAC 43 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB LAC 44 R.J. White D. Parker WR MIA 45 Jack Capotorto M. Mack RB IND 46 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA 47 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR 48 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF 50 Dave Richard T. McLaurin WR WAS 51 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND 52 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE PHI 53 R.J. White S. Diggs WR BUF 54 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL 55 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU 56 Ben Schragger M. Gallup WR DAL 57 Andrew Baumhor D. Waller TE LV 58 Tommy Tran D. Swift RB FA 59 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR 60 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB FA 62 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU 63 Tommy Tran D. Metcalf WR SEA 64 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN 65 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL 66 Will Brinson K. Johnson RB DET 67 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC 68 R.J. White C. Lamb WR FA 69 Jack Capotorto J. Jeudy WR FA 70 Meron Berkson H. Henry TE LAC 71 Dave Richard J. Dobbins RB FA 72 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF 74 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI 75 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE 76 Jack Capotorto J. Edelman WR NE 77 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI 78 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL 79 Will Brinson S. Michel RB NE 80 Ben Schragger R. Jones RB TB 81 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR FA 82 Tommy Tran A. Hooper TE CLE 83 Ben Gretch D. Watson QB HOU 84 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hunt RB CLE 86 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 87 Tommy Tran K. Stills WR HOU 88 Andrew Baumhor J. Crowder WR NYJ 89 Ben Schragger J. Howard RB MIA 90 Will Brinson P. Lindsay RB DEN 91 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET 92 R.J. White E. Sanders WR NO 93 Jack Capotorto D. Guice RB WAS 94 Meron Berkson Z. Moss RB FA 95 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR 96 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL 98 Dave Richard J. Jefferson WR FA 99 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO 100 Jack Capotorto A. Jeffery WR PHI 101 R.J. White E. Engram TE NYG 102 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF 103 Will Brinson D. Slayton WR NYG 104 Ben Schragger J. Allen QB BUF 105 Andrew Baumhor N. Hines RB IND 106 Tommy Tran A. Miller WR CHI 107 Ben Gretch A. Dillon RB FA 108 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jackson RB LAC Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV 110 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC 111 Tommy Tran M. Ryan QB ATL 112 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE 113 Ben Schragger J. Brown WR BUF 114 Will Brinson C. Wentz QB PHI 115 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI 116 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC 117 Jack Capotorto R. Anderson WR CAR 118 Meron Berkson T. Cohen RB CHI 119 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN 120 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO 122 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL 123 Meron Berkson B. Cooks WR LAR 124 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson RB HOU 125 R.J. White M. Brown RB LAR 126 Heath Cummings D. Freeman RB ATL 127 Will Brinson T. Brady QB TB 128 Ben Schragger J. Smith TE TEN 129 Andrew Baumhor T. Higgins WR FA 130 Tommy Tran D. Washington RB LV 131 Ben Gretch M. Gesicki TE MIA 132 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Jamey Eisenberg A. Rodgers QB GB 134 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB FA 135 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA 136 Andrew Baumhor R. Penny RB SEA 137 Ben Schragger D. Goedert TE PHI 138 Will Brinson O. Howard TE TB 139 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN 140 R.J. White L. Murray RB NO 141 Jack Capotorto J. Reagor WR FA 142 Meron Berkson B. Perriman WR NYJ 143 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT 144 Adam Aizer D. Mims WR FA Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG 146 Dave Richard G. Edwards RB BAL 147 Meron Berkson M. Hardman WR KC 148 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 149 R.J. White B. Aiyuk WR FA 150 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL 151 Will Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC 152 Ben Schragger J. Williams RB GB 153 Andrew Baumhor L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 154 Tommy Tran T. Williams WR LV 155 Ben Gretch J. Richard RB LV 156 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Jamey Eisenberg B. Edwards WR FA 158 Ben Gretch B. Jarwin TE DAL 159 Tommy Tran J. Burrow QB FA 160 Andrew Baumhor T. Tagovailoa QB FA 161 Ben Schragger M. Pittman Jr. WR FA 162 Will Brinson M. Breida RB SF 163 Heath Cummings L. Bowden Jr. WR FA 164 R.J. White 49ers DST SF 165 Jack Capotorto A. Peterson RB WAS 166 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE 167 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT 168 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG 170 Dave Richard B. Scott RB PHI 171 Meron Berkson Ravens DST BAL 172 Jack Capotorto Bills DST BUF 173 R.J. White H. Butker K KC 174 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR 175 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC 176 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO 177 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI 178 Tommy Tran Broncos DST DEN 179 Ben Gretch Buccaneers DST TB 180 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Jamey Eisenberg G. Zuerlein K DAL 182 Ben Gretch J. Lambo K JAC 183 Tommy Tran Y. Koo K ATL 184 Andrew Baumhor M. Gay K TB 185 Ben Schragger Chiefs DST KC 186 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF 187 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU 188 R.J. White G. Tate WR NYG 189 Jack Capotorto D. Bailey K MIN 190 Meron Berkson Z. Gonzalez K ARI 191 Dave Richard P. Andersen K TB 192 Adam Aizer Cowboys DST DAL Team by Team Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 A. Thielen WR MIN 3 25 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 4 48 D. Williams RB KC 5 49 D. Singletary RB BUF 6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA 7 73 D. Samuel WR SF 8 96 R. Mostert RB SF 9 97 M. Brown WR BAL 10 120 D. Thompson RB KC 11 121 J. Cook TE NO 12 144 D. Mims WR FA 13 145 S. Shepard WR NYG 14 168 J. Tucker K BAL 15 169 D. Jones QB NYG 16 192 Cowboys DST DAL Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 23 M. Sanders RB PHI 3 26 K. Golladay WR DET 4 47 R. Woods WR LAR 5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS 6 71 J. Dobbins RB FA 7 74 K. Murray QB ARI 8 95 T. Higbee TE LAR 9 98 J. Jefferson WR FA 10 119 N. Fant TE DEN 11 122 T. Pollard RB DAL 12 143 D. Johnson WR PIT 13 146 G. Edwards RB BAL 14 167 Steelers DST PIT 15 170 B. Scott RB PHI 16 191 P. Andersen K TB Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 3 M. Thomas WR NO 2 22 J. Jacobs RB LV 3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC 4 46 T. Lockett WR SEA 5 51 T. Hilton WR IND 6 70 H. Henry TE LAC 7 75 J. Landry WR CLE 8 94 Z. Moss RB FA 9 99 D. Brees QB NO 10 118 T. Cohen RB CHI 11 123 B. Cooks WR LAR 12 142 B. Perriman WR NYJ 13 147 M. Hardman WR KC 14 166 B. Mayfield QB CLE 15 171 Ravens DST BAL 16 190 Z. Gonzalez K ARI Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 21 A. Cooper WR DAL 3 28 A. Green WR CIN 4 45 M. Mack RB IND 5 52 Z. Ertz TE PHI 6 69 J. Jeudy WR FA 7 76 J. Edelman WR NE 8 93 D. Guice RB WAS 9 100 A. Jeffery WR PHI 10 117 R. Anderson WR CAR 11 124 D. Johnson RB HOU 12 141 J. Reagor WR FA 13 148 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 14 165 A. Peterson RB WAS 15 172 Bills DST BUF 16 189 D. Bailey K MIN R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Cook RB MIN 2 20 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 29 P. Mahomes QB KC 4 44 D. Parker WR MIA 5 53 S. Diggs WR BUF 6 68 C. Lamb WR FA 7 77 D. Montgomery RB CHI 8 92 E. Sanders WR NO 9 101 E. Engram TE NYG 10 116 M. Williams WR LAC 11 125 M. Brown RB LAR 12 140 L. Murray RB NO 13 149 B. Aiyuk WR FA 14 164 49ers DST SF 15 173 H. Butker K KC 16 188 G. Tate WR NYG Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 6 A. Kamara RB NO 2 19 M. Evans WR TB 3 30 D. Moore WR CAR 4 43 M. Gordon RB LAC 5 54 M. Andrews TE BAL 6 67 D. Chark WR JAC 7 78 D. Prescott QB DAL 8 91 M. Jones WR DET 9 102 T. Coleman RB SF 10 115 C. Edmonds RB ARI 11 126 D. Freeman RB ATL 12 139 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 150 J. Hill RB BAL 14 163 L. Bowden Jr. WR FA 15 174 Rams DST LAR 16 187 K. Fairbairn K HOU Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 7 D. Adams WR GB 2 18 G. Kittle TE SF 3 31 O. Beckham WR CLE 4 42 K. Allen WR LAC 5 55 D. Johnson RB HOU 6 66 K. Johnson RB DET 7 79 S. Michel RB NE 8 90 P. Lindsay RB DEN 9 103 D. Slayton WR NYG 10 114 C. Wentz QB PHI 11 127 T. Brady QB TB 12 138 O. Howard TE TB 13 151 D. Westbrook WR JAC 14 162 M. Breida RB SF 15 175 Chargers DST LAC 16 186 R. Gould K SF Ben Schragger Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Henry RB TEN 2 17 A. Jones RB GB 3 32 A. Robinson WR CHI 4 41 C. Sutton WR DEN 5 56 M. Gallup WR DAL 6 65 M. Ingram RB BAL 7 80 R. Jones RB TB 8 89 J. Howard RB MIA 9 104 J. Allen QB BUF 10 113 J. Brown WR BUF 11 128 J. Smith TE TEN 12 137 D. Goedert TE PHI 13 152 J. Williams RB GB 14 161 M. Pittman Jr. WR FA 15 176 W. Lutz K NO 16 185 Chiefs DST KC Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Jones WR ATL 2 16 K. Drake RB ARI 3 33 C. Carson RB SEA 4 40 L. Jackson QB BAL 5 57 D. Waller TE LV 6 64 T. Boyd WR CIN 7 81 H. Ruggs III WR FA 8 88 J. Crowder WR NYJ 9 105 N. Hines RB IND 10 112 J. White RB NE 11 129 T. Higgins WR FA 12 136 R. Penny RB SEA 13 153 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 14 160 T. Tagovailoa QB FA 15 177 Bears DST CHI 16 184 M. Gay K TB Tommy Tran Rd Pk Player 1 10 T. Kelce TE KC 2 15 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 34 C. Kupp WR LAR 4 39 L. Bell RB NYJ 5 58 D. Swift RB FA 6 63 D. Metcalf WR SEA 7 82 A. Hooper TE CLE 8 87 K. Stills WR HOU 9 106 A. Miller WR CHI 10 111 M. Ryan QB ATL 11 130 D. Washington RB LV 12 135 P. Williams WR MIA 13 154 T. Williams WR LV 14 159 J. Burrow QB FA 15 178 Broncos DST DEN 16 183 Y. Koo K ATL Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 11 T. Hill WR KC 2 14 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 35 J. Taylor RB FA 4 38 A. Brown WR TEN 5 59 D. Henderson RB LAR 6 62 W. Fuller WR HOU 7 83 D. Watson QB HOU 8 86 C. Kirk WR ARI 9 107 A. Dillon RB FA 10 110 S. Watkins WR KC 11 131 M. Gesicki TE MIA 12 134 E. Benjamin RB FA 13 155 J. Richard RB LV 14 158 B. Jarwin TE DAL 15 179 Buccaneers DST TB 16 182 J. Lambo K JAC Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 12 C. Godwin WR TB 2 13 D. Hopkins WR ARI 3 36 C. Ridley WR ATL 4 37 T. Gurley RB ATL 5 60 J. Conner RB PIT 6 61 C. Akers RB FA 7 84 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA 8 85 K. Hunt RB CLE 9 108 J. Jackson RB LAC 10 109 H. Renfrow WR LV 11 132 H. Hurst TE ATL 12 133 A. Rodgers QB GB 13 156 A. Lazard WR GB 14 157 B. Edwards WR FA 15 180 Patriots DST NE 16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

