2020 Fantasy Football: April 0.5 PPR mock draft completed just before Brandin Cooks trade changes values
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our mock draft held just before the Brandin Cooks trade changes some Fantasy values.
We held this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday night, the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Texans, which might have altered some of the results.
For example, Cooks was drafted in Round 11 here, and he was the No. 52 receiver off the board. I would have taken him sooner, likely in Round 7, and I'll probably have Cooks ranked around No. 40 at receiver after the NFL Draft when the rookies are included in our rankings.
Will Fuller (Round 6) and Kenny Stills (Round 8) were both drafted ahead of Cooks, and they lose value with this trade. Cooks and Fuller should be drafted in a similar range -- I have them ranked back-to-back, with Cooks ahead -- and Stills is now just a late-round pick.
Fuller could still be the best receiver for the Texans, but we know he's an injury risk after missing 20 games in the past three seasons. And Stills should be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cooks and Fuller, but don't forget about him in case the other two guys battle injuries again.
Deshaun Watson was drafted in Round 7 here as the No. 6 quarterback off the board, and he's a winner with the addition of Cooks. Even though Cooks seems like damaged goods after his disappointing 2019 -- career lows in catches (42), yards (583) and touchdowns (two) in just 14 games because of his fifth known concussion -- he's still an upgrade for Watson's receiving corps.
Watson lost Fantasy value when the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in the David Johnson trade, and I dropped him outside of my top-five quarterbacks. But getting a proven commodity in Cooks, if he can stay healthy, gives Watson the chance to be one of the top-tier Fantasy quarterbacks again, and I moved back up to No. 4.
Of the Rams players, Cooper Kupp was drafted in Round 3 as the No. 15 receiver off the board, and he'll likely stay in that range with Cooks gone. I like Kupp as a top-12 receiver in all leagues.
Robert Woods was drafted in Round 4 as the No. 22 receiver off the board, and he should improve a couple of spots following the Cooks trade. I like Woods as a top-20 receiver, with his value higher in any PPR format.
And Tyler Higbee also benefits with Cooks gone. He was the No. 8 tight end drafted in Round 8, but I like him as the No. 7 tight end now following this trade, behind only Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Hunter Henry.
Jared Goff wasn't drafted here, and he remains a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues on Draft Day. He doesn't lose much with Cooks gone, and we could see Josh Reynolds benefit with an increased role. Reynolds is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats as a sleeper, although he didn't get drafted here.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|3
|Meron Berkson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|4
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|5
|R.J. White
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Heath Cummings
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Will Brinson
|D. Adams WR GB
|8
|Ben Schragger
|D. Henry RB TEN
|9
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jones WR ATL
|10
|Tommy Tran
|T. Kelce TE KC
|11
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|14
|Ben Gretch
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|15
|Tommy Tran
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|16
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|17
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jones RB GB
|18
|Will Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|19
|Heath Cummings
|M. Evans WR TB
|20
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|21
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|22
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|23
|Dave Richard
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|24
|Adam Aizer
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Aizer
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|26
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|27
|Meron Berkson
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|28
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Green WR CIN
|29
|R.J. White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|30
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|31
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|32
|Ben Schragger
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|33
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Carson RB SEA
|34
|Tommy Tran
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|35
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB FA
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|38
|Ben Gretch
|A. Brown WR TEN
|39
|Tommy Tran
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|40
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|41
|Ben Schragger
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|42
|Will Brinson
|K. Allen WR LAC
|43
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|44
|R.J. White
|D. Parker WR MIA
|45
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Mack RB IND
|46
|Meron Berkson
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|47
|Dave Richard
|R. Woods WR LAR
|48
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB KC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|50
|Dave Richard
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|51
|Meron Berkson
|T. Hilton WR IND
|52
|Jack Capotorto
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|53
|R.J. White
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|54
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|55
|Will Brinson
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|56
|Ben Schragger
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|57
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Waller TE LV
|58
|Tommy Tran
|D. Swift RB FA
|59
|Ben Gretch
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Conner RB PIT
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Akers RB FA
|62
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|63
|Tommy Tran
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|64
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|65
|Ben Schragger
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|66
|Will Brinson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|67
|Heath Cummings
|D. Chark WR JAC
|68
|R.J. White
|C. Lamb WR FA
|69
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jeudy WR FA
|70
|Meron Berkson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|71
|Dave Richard
|J. Dobbins RB FA
|72
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|74
|Dave Richard
|K. Murray QB ARI
|75
|Meron Berkson
|J. Landry WR CLE
|76
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Edelman WR NE
|77
|R.J. White
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|78
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|79
|Will Brinson
|S. Michel RB NE
|80
|Ben Schragger
|R. Jones RB TB
|81
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|82
|Tommy Tran
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|83
|Ben Gretch
|D. Watson QB HOU
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|86
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|87
|Tommy Tran
|K. Stills WR HOU
|88
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|89
|Ben Schragger
|J. Howard RB MIA
|90
|Will Brinson
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|91
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|92
|R.J. White
|E. Sanders WR NO
|93
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Guice RB WAS
|94
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Moss RB FA
|95
|Dave Richard
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|96
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB SF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|98
|Dave Richard
|J. Jefferson WR FA
|99
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|100
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|101
|R.J. White
|E. Engram TE NYG
|102
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|103
|Will Brinson
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|104
|Ben Schragger
|J. Allen QB BUF
|105
|Andrew Baumhor
|N. Hines RB IND
|106
|Tommy Tran
|A. Miller WR CHI
|107
|Ben Gretch
|A. Dillon RB FA
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|110
|Ben Gretch
|S. Watkins WR KC
|111
|Tommy Tran
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|112
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. White RB NE
|113
|Ben Schragger
|J. Brown WR BUF
|114
|Will Brinson
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|115
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|116
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|117
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|118
|Meron Berkson
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|119
|Dave Richard
|N. Fant TE DEN
|120
|Adam Aizer
|D. Thompson RB KC
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook TE NO
|122
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|123
|Meron Berkson
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|124
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|125
|R.J. White
|M. Brown RB LAR
|126
|Heath Cummings
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|127
|Will Brinson
|T. Brady QB TB
|128
|Ben Schragger
|J. Smith TE TEN
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Higgins WR FA
|130
|Tommy Tran
|D. Washington RB LV
|131
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|134
|Ben Gretch
|E. Benjamin RB FA
|135
|Tommy Tran
|P. Williams WR MIA
|136
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Penny RB SEA
|137
|Ben Schragger
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|138
|Will Brinson
|O. Howard TE TB
|139
|Heath Cummings
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|140
|R.J. White
|L. Murray RB NO
|141
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Reagor WR FA
|142
|Meron Berkson
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|143
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|144
|Adam Aizer
|D. Mims WR FA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Aizer
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|146
|Dave Richard
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|147
|Meron Berkson
|M. Hardman WR KC
|148
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|149
|R.J. White
|B. Aiyuk WR FA
|150
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hill RB BAL
|151
|Will Brinson
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|152
|Ben Schragger
|J. Williams RB GB
|153
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
|154
|Tommy Tran
|T. Williams WR LV
|155
|Ben Gretch
|J. Richard RB LV
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Edwards WR FA
|158
|Ben Gretch
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|159
|Tommy Tran
|J. Burrow QB FA
|160
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Tagovailoa QB FA
|161
|Ben Schragger
|M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
|162
|Will Brinson
|M. Breida RB SF
|163
|Heath Cummings
|L. Bowden Jr. WR FA
|164
|R.J. White
|49ers DST SF
|165
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|166
|Meron Berkson
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|167
|Dave Richard
|Steelers DST PIT
|168
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tucker K BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|170
|Dave Richard
|B. Scott RB PHI
|171
|Meron Berkson
|Ravens DST BAL
|172
|Jack Capotorto
|Bills DST BUF
|173
|R.J. White
|H. Butker K KC
|174
|Heath Cummings
|Rams DST LAR
|175
|Will Brinson
|Chargers DST LAC
|176
|Ben Schragger
|W. Lutz K NO
|177
|Andrew Baumhor
|Bears DST CHI
|178
|Tommy Tran
|Broncos DST DEN
|179
|Ben Gretch
|Buccaneers DST TB
|180
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|182
|Ben Gretch
|J. Lambo K JAC
|183
|Tommy Tran
|Y. Koo K ATL
|184
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gay K TB
|185
|Ben Schragger
|Chiefs DST KC
|186
|Will Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|187
|Heath Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|188
|R.J. White
|G. Tate WR NYG
|189
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Bailey K MIN
|190
|Meron Berkson
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|191
|Dave Richard
|P. Andersen K TB
|192
|Adam Aizer
|Cowboys DST DAL
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|3
|25
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|48
|D. Williams RB KC
|5
|49
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|72
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|7
|73
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|96
|R. Mostert RB SF
|9
|97
|M. Brown WR BAL
|10
|120
|D. Thompson RB KC
|11
|121
|J. Cook TE NO
|12
|144
|D. Mims WR FA
|13
|145
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|14
|168
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|169
|D. Jones QB NYG
|16
|192
|Cowboys DST DAL
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|23
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|26
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|47
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|50
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|71
|J. Dobbins RB FA
|7
|74
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|95
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|9
|98
|J. Jefferson WR FA
|10
|119
|N. Fant TE DEN
|11
|122
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|143
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|13
|146
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|14
|167
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|170
|B. Scott RB PHI
|16
|191
|P. Andersen K TB
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|22
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|27
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|46
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|51
|T. Hilton WR IND
|6
|70
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|75
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|94
|Z. Moss RB FA
|9
|99
|D. Brees QB NO
|10
|118
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|11
|123
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|12
|142
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|13
|147
|M. Hardman WR KC
|14
|166
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|15
|171
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|190
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|21
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|3
|28
|A. Green WR CIN
|4
|45
|M. Mack RB IND
|5
|52
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|6
|69
|J. Jeudy WR FA
|7
|76
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|93
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|100
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|10
|117
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|11
|124
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|12
|141
|J. Reagor WR FA
|13
|148
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|14
|165
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|15
|172
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|189
|D. Bailey K MIN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|29
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|44
|D. Parker WR MIA
|5
|53
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|68
|C. Lamb WR FA
|7
|77
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|8
|92
|E. Sanders WR NO
|9
|101
|E. Engram TE NYG
|10
|116
|M. Williams WR LAC
|11
|125
|M. Brown RB LAR
|12
|140
|L. Murray RB NO
|13
|149
|B. Aiyuk WR FA
|14
|164
|49ers DST SF
|15
|173
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|188
|G. Tate WR NYG
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|30
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|43
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|5
|54
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|67
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|78
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|8
|91
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|102
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|115
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|11
|126
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|12
|139
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|150
|J. Hill RB BAL
|14
|163
|L. Bowden Jr. WR FA
|15
|174
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|187
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|18
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|31
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|42
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|55
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|66
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|79
|S. Michel RB NE
|8
|90
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|9
|103
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|10
|114
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|127
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|138
|O. Howard TE TB
|13
|151
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|14
|162
|M. Breida RB SF
|15
|175
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|186
|R. Gould K SF
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|17
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|32
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|41
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|56
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|65
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|80
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|89
|J. Howard RB MIA
|9
|104
|J. Allen QB BUF
|10
|113
|J. Brown WR BUF
|11
|128
|J. Smith TE TEN
|12
|137
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|13
|152
|J. Williams RB GB
|14
|161
|M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
|15
|176
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|185
|Chiefs DST KC
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|16
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|33
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|40
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|5
|57
|D. Waller TE LV
|6
|64
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|81
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|8
|88
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|105
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|112
|J. White RB NE
|11
|129
|T. Higgins WR FA
|12
|136
|R. Penny RB SEA
|13
|153
|L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
|14
|160
|T. Tagovailoa QB FA
|15
|177
|Bears DST CHI
|16
|184
|M. Gay K TB
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|15
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|34
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|39
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|58
|D. Swift RB FA
|6
|63
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|7
|82
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|8
|87
|K. Stills WR HOU
|9
|106
|A. Miller WR CHI
|10
|111
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|130
|D. Washington RB LV
|12
|135
|P. Williams WR MIA
|13
|154
|T. Williams WR LV
|14
|159
|J. Burrow QB FA
|15
|178
|Broncos DST DEN
|16
|183
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|14
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|35
|J. Taylor RB FA
|4
|38
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|59
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|6
|62
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|83
|D. Watson QB HOU
|8
|86
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|9
|107
|A. Dillon RB FA
|10
|110
|S. Watkins WR KC
|11
|131
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|12
|134
|E. Benjamin RB FA
|13
|155
|J. Richard RB LV
|14
|158
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|15
|179
|Buccaneers DST TB
|16
|182
|J. Lambo K JAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Godwin WR TB
|2
|13
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|36
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|37
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|5
|60
|J. Conner RB PIT
|6
|61
|C. Akers RB FA
|7
|84
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
|8
|85
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|9
|108
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|10
|109
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|11
|132
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|12
|133
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|13
|156
|A. Lazard WR GB
|14
|157
|B. Edwards WR FA
|15
|180
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|181
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
