Play

2020 Fantasy Football: April 0.5 PPR mock draft completed just before Brandin Cooks trade changes values

Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our mock draft held just before the Brandin Cooks trade changes some Fantasy values.

We held this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday night, the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Texans, which might have altered some of the results.

For example, Cooks was drafted in Round 11 here, and he was the No. 52 receiver off the board. I would have taken him sooner, likely in Round 7, and I'll probably have Cooks ranked around No. 40 at receiver after the NFL Draft when the rookies are included in our rankings.

Will Fuller (Round 6) and Kenny Stills (Round 8) were both drafted ahead of Cooks, and they lose value with this trade. Cooks and Fuller should be drafted in a similar range -- I have them ranked back-to-back, with Cooks ahead -- and Stills is now just a late-round pick.

Fuller could still be the best receiver for the Texans, but we know he's an injury risk after missing 20 games in the past three seasons. And Stills should be No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cooks and Fuller, but don't forget about him in case the other two guys battle injuries again.

Deshaun Watson was drafted in Round 7 here as the No. 6 quarterback off the board, and he's a winner with the addition of Cooks. Even though Cooks seems like damaged goods after his disappointing 2019 -- career lows in catches (42), yards (583) and touchdowns (two) in just 14 games because of his fifth known concussion -- he's still an upgrade for Watson's receiving corps.

Watson lost Fantasy value when the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in the David Johnson trade, and I dropped him outside of my top-five quarterbacks. But getting a proven commodity in Cooks, if he can stay healthy, gives Watson the chance to be one of the top-tier Fantasy quarterbacks again, and I moved back up to No. 4.

Of the Rams players, Cooper Kupp was drafted in Round 3 as the No. 15 receiver off the board, and he'll likely stay in that range with Cooks gone. I like Kupp as a top-12 receiver in all leagues.

Robert Woods was drafted in Round 4 as the No. 22 receiver off the board, and he should improve a couple of spots following the Cooks trade. I like Woods as a top-20 receiver, with his value higher in any PPR format.

And Tyler Higbee also benefits with Cooks gone. He was the No. 8 tight end drafted in Round 8, but I like him as the No. 7 tight end now following this trade, behind only Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller and Hunter Henry.

Jared Goff wasn't drafted here, and he remains a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues on Draft Day. He doesn't lose much with Cooks gone, and we could see Josh Reynolds benefit with an increased role. Reynolds is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats as a sleeper, although he didn't get drafted here.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
2. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. R.J. White, NFL Editor
6. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer  
8. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
3 Meron Berkson M. Thomas WR NO
4 Jack Capotorto S. Barkley RB NYG
5 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN
6 Heath Cummings A. Kamara RB NO
7 Will Brinson D. Adams WR GB
8 Ben Schragger D. Henry RB TEN
9 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL
10 Tommy Tran T. Kelce TE KC
11 Ben Gretch T. Hill WR KC
12 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg D. Hopkins WR ARI
14 Ben Gretch J. Mixon RB CIN
15 Tommy Tran A. Ekeler RB LAC
16 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
17 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB
18 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
19 Heath Cummings M. Evans WR TB
20 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
21 Jack Capotorto A. Cooper WR DAL
22 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB LV
23 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI
24 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
26 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
27 Meron Berkson L. Fournette RB JAC
28 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR CIN
29 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC
30 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
31 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
32 Ben Schragger A. Robinson WR CHI
33 Andrew Baumhor C. Carson RB SEA
34 Tommy Tran C. Kupp WR LAR
35 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA
36 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL
38 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN
39 Tommy Tran L. Bell RB NYJ
40 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL
41 Ben Schragger C. Sutton WR DEN
42 Will Brinson K. Allen WR LAC
43 Heath Cummings M. Gordon RB LAC
44 R.J. White D. Parker WR MIA
45 Jack Capotorto M. Mack RB IND
46 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
47 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR
48 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
50 Dave Richard T. McLaurin WR WAS
51 Meron Berkson T. Hilton WR IND
52 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE PHI
53 R.J. White S. Diggs WR BUF
54 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
55 Will Brinson D. Johnson RB HOU
56 Ben Schragger M. Gallup WR DAL
57 Andrew Baumhor D. Waller TE LV
58 Tommy Tran D. Swift RB FA
59 Ben Gretch D. Henderson RB LAR
60 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB PIT
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB FA
62 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
63 Tommy Tran D. Metcalf WR SEA
64 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN
65 Ben Schragger M. Ingram RB BAL
66 Will Brinson K. Johnson RB DET
67 Heath Cummings D. Chark WR JAC
68 R.J. White C. Lamb WR FA
69 Jack Capotorto J. Jeudy WR FA
70 Meron Berkson H. Henry TE LAC
71 Dave Richard J. Dobbins RB FA
72 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
74 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI
75 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
76 Jack Capotorto J. Edelman WR NE
77 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI
78 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
79 Will Brinson S. Michel RB NE
80 Ben Schragger R. Jones RB TB
81 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR FA
82 Tommy Tran A. Hooper TE CLE
83 Ben Gretch D. Watson QB HOU
84 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hunt RB CLE
86 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
87 Tommy Tran K. Stills WR HOU
88 Andrew Baumhor J. Crowder WR NYJ
89 Ben Schragger J. Howard RB MIA
90 Will Brinson P. Lindsay RB DEN
91 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
92 R.J. White E. Sanders WR NO
93 Jack Capotorto D. Guice RB WAS
94 Meron Berkson Z. Moss RB FA
95 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR
96 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL
98 Dave Richard J. Jefferson WR FA
99 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
100 Jack Capotorto A. Jeffery WR PHI
101 R.J. White E. Engram TE NYG
102 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
103 Will Brinson D. Slayton WR NYG
104 Ben Schragger J. Allen QB BUF
105 Andrew Baumhor N. Hines RB IND
106 Tommy Tran A. Miller WR CHI
107 Ben Gretch A. Dillon RB FA
108 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jackson RB LAC
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV
110 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC
111 Tommy Tran M. Ryan QB ATL
112 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
113 Ben Schragger J. Brown WR BUF
114 Will Brinson C. Wentz QB PHI
115 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI
116 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
117 Jack Capotorto R. Anderson WR CAR
118 Meron Berkson T. Cohen RB CHI
119 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN
120 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer J. Cook TE NO
122 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
123 Meron Berkson B. Cooks WR LAR
124 Jack Capotorto D. Johnson RB HOU
125 R.J. White M. Brown RB LAR
126 Heath Cummings D. Freeman RB ATL
127 Will Brinson T. Brady QB TB
128 Ben Schragger J. Smith TE TEN
129 Andrew Baumhor T. Higgins WR FA
130 Tommy Tran D. Washington RB LV
131 Ben Gretch M. Gesicki TE MIA
132 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg A. Rodgers QB GB
134 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB FA
135 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA
136 Andrew Baumhor R. Penny RB SEA
137 Ben Schragger D. Goedert TE PHI
138 Will Brinson O. Howard TE TB
139 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
140 R.J. White L. Murray RB NO
141 Jack Capotorto J. Reagor WR FA
142 Meron Berkson B. Perriman WR NYJ
143 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT
144 Adam Aizer D. Mims WR FA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG
146 Dave Richard G. Edwards RB BAL
147 Meron Berkson M. Hardman WR KC
148 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
149 R.J. White B. Aiyuk WR FA
150 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL
151 Will Brinson D. Westbrook WR JAC
152 Ben Schragger J. Williams RB GB
153 Andrew Baumhor L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
154 Tommy Tran T. Williams WR LV
155 Ben Gretch J. Richard RB LV
156 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg B. Edwards WR FA
158 Ben Gretch B. Jarwin TE DAL
159 Tommy Tran J. Burrow QB FA
160 Andrew Baumhor T. Tagovailoa QB FA
161 Ben Schragger M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
162 Will Brinson M. Breida RB SF
163 Heath Cummings L. Bowden Jr. WR FA
164 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
165 Jack Capotorto A. Peterson RB WAS
166 Meron Berkson B. Mayfield QB CLE
167 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT
168 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG
170 Dave Richard B. Scott RB PHI
171 Meron Berkson Ravens DST BAL
172 Jack Capotorto Bills DST BUF
173 R.J. White H. Butker K KC
174 Heath Cummings Rams DST LAR
175 Will Brinson Chargers DST LAC
176 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO
177 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI
178 Tommy Tran Broncos DST DEN
179 Ben Gretch Buccaneers DST TB
180 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jamey Eisenberg G. Zuerlein K DAL
182 Ben Gretch J. Lambo K JAC
183 Tommy Tran Y. Koo K ATL
184 Andrew Baumhor M. Gay K TB
185 Ben Schragger Chiefs DST KC
186 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF
187 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
188 R.J. White G. Tate WR NYG
189 Jack Capotorto D. Bailey K MIN
190 Meron Berkson Z. Gonzalez K ARI
191 Dave Richard P. Andersen K TB
192 Adam Aizer Cowboys DST DAL
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 A. Thielen WR MIN
3 25 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 48 D. Williams RB KC
5 49 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 72 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 73 D. Samuel WR SF
8 96 R. Mostert RB SF
9 97 M. Brown WR BAL
10 120 D. Thompson RB KC
11 121 J. Cook TE NO
12 144 D. Mims WR FA
13 145 S. Shepard WR NYG
14 168 J. Tucker K BAL
15 169 D. Jones QB NYG
16 192 Cowboys DST DAL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 2 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 23 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 26 K. Golladay WR DET
4 47 R. Woods WR LAR
5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 71 J. Dobbins RB FA
7 74 K. Murray QB ARI
8 95 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 98 J. Jefferson WR FA
10 119 N. Fant TE DEN
11 122 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 143 D. Johnson WR PIT
13 146 G. Edwards RB BAL
14 167 Steelers DST PIT
15 170 B. Scott RB PHI
16 191 P. Andersen K TB
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 3 M. Thomas WR NO
2 22 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 27 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 46 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 51 T. Hilton WR IND
6 70 H. Henry TE LAC
7 75 J. Landry WR CLE
8 94 Z. Moss RB FA
9 99 D. Brees QB NO
10 118 T. Cohen RB CHI
11 123 B. Cooks WR LAR
12 142 B. Perriman WR NYJ
13 147 M. Hardman WR KC
14 166 B. Mayfield QB CLE
15 171 Ravens DST BAL
16 190 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 21 A. Cooper WR DAL
3 28 A. Green WR CIN
4 45 M. Mack RB IND
5 52 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 69 J. Jeudy WR FA
7 76 J. Edelman WR NE
8 93 D. Guice RB WAS
9 100 A. Jeffery WR PHI
10 117 R. Anderson WR CAR
11 124 D. Johnson RB HOU
12 141 J. Reagor WR FA
13 148 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
14 165 A. Peterson RB WAS
15 172 Bills DST BUF
16 189 D. Bailey K MIN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 29 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 44 D. Parker WR MIA
5 53 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 68 C. Lamb WR FA
7 77 D. Montgomery RB CHI
8 92 E. Sanders WR NO
9 101 E. Engram TE NYG
10 116 M. Williams WR LAC
11 125 M. Brown RB LAR
12 140 L. Murray RB NO
13 149 B. Aiyuk WR FA
14 164 49ers DST SF
15 173 H. Butker K KC
16 188 G. Tate WR NYG
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 M. Evans WR TB
3 30 D. Moore WR CAR
4 43 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 54 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 67 D. Chark WR JAC
7 78 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 91 M. Jones WR DET
9 102 T. Coleman RB SF
10 115 C. Edmonds RB ARI
11 126 D. Freeman RB ATL
12 139 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 150 J. Hill RB BAL
14 163 L. Bowden Jr. WR FA
15 174 Rams DST LAR
16 187 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Adams WR GB
2 18 G. Kittle TE SF
3 31 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 42 K. Allen WR LAC
5 55 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 66 K. Johnson RB DET
7 79 S. Michel RB NE
8 90 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 103 D. Slayton WR NYG
10 114 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 127 T. Brady QB TB
12 138 O. Howard TE TB
13 151 D. Westbrook WR JAC
14 162 M. Breida RB SF
15 175 Chargers DST LAC
16 186 R. Gould K SF
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Henry RB TEN
2 17 A. Jones RB GB
3 32 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 41 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 56 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 65 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 80 R. Jones RB TB
8 89 J. Howard RB MIA
9 104 J. Allen QB BUF
10 113 J. Brown WR BUF
11 128 J. Smith TE TEN
12 137 D. Goedert TE PHI
13 152 J. Williams RB GB
14 161 M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
15 176 W. Lutz K NO
16 185 Chiefs DST KC
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jones WR ATL
2 16 K. Drake RB ARI
3 33 C. Carson RB SEA
4 40 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 57 D. Waller TE LV
6 64 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 81 H. Ruggs III WR FA
8 88 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 105 N. Hines RB IND
10 112 J. White RB NE
11 129 T. Higgins WR FA
12 136 R. Penny RB SEA
13 153 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
14 160 T. Tagovailoa QB FA
15 177 Bears DST CHI
16 184 M. Gay K TB
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Kelce TE KC
2 15 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 34 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 39 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 58 D. Swift RB FA
6 63 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 82 A. Hooper TE CLE
8 87 K. Stills WR HOU
9 106 A. Miller WR CHI
10 111 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 130 D. Washington RB LV
12 135 P. Williams WR MIA
13 154 T. Williams WR LV
14 159 J. Burrow QB FA
15 178 Broncos DST DEN
16 183 Y. Koo K ATL
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 35 J. Taylor RB FA
4 38 A. Brown WR TEN
5 59 D. Henderson RB LAR
6 62 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 83 D. Watson QB HOU
8 86 C. Kirk WR ARI
9 107 A. Dillon RB FA
10 110 S. Watkins WR KC
11 131 M. Gesicki TE MIA
12 134 E. Benjamin RB FA
13 155 J. Richard RB LV
14 158 B. Jarwin TE DAL
15 179 Buccaneers DST TB
16 182 J. Lambo K JAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Godwin WR TB
2 13 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 36 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 37 T. Gurley RB ATL
5 60 J. Conner RB PIT
6 61 C. Akers RB FA
7 84 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
8 85 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 108 J. Jackson RB LAC
10 109 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 132 H. Hurst TE ATL
12 133 A. Rodgers QB GB
13 156 A. Lazard WR GB
14 157 B. Edwards WR FA
15 180 Patriots DST NE
16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories