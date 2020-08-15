Watch Now: Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Busts ( 7:55 )

Welcome to the third annual King's Classic — a series of highly competitive Fantasy Football analyst leagues with major bragging rights on the line. You're looking at the draft results for the Jim Brown Division.

More King's Classic Results:

Jim Brown: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​ | George Blanda: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​ | Len Dawson: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​

This is a 14-team, full PPR format with four-point passing scores. Each manager must start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end and three Flex. There are six bench spots.

Here's who's in:

Andy Behrens - Yahoo! Dom Cintorino - FTNFantasy Colby Conway - Fantasy Alarm Jim Coventry - RotoWire Mike Clay- ESPN Pat Daugherty - RotoWorld Brad Evans - FTNFantasy Michael Fabiano - Sports Illustrated Bob Harris - Football Diehard Bob Lung - Big Guy Fantasy Sports Jeff Mans - Fantasy Guru Curtis Patrick - RotoViz Corey Parson - Sports Illustrated Dave Richard - CBS Sports

