Watch Now: Jamey's WR Breakouts (2:14)

Welcome to the third annual King's Classic — a series of highly competitive Fantasy Football analyst leagues with major bragging rights on the line. You're looking at the Salary Cap Draft results for the Len Dawson Division.

This is a 14-team, full PPR format with four-point passing scores. Each manager must start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end and three Flex. There are six bench spots. 

Here's who's in: 

Tom Brolley - Fantasy Points

Matt Donnelly - Dynasty Vipers

Lewis Glover - FF Down Under

Mauricio Gutierrez - Estadio Fantasy

Ian Hartitz - Pro Football Focus

Mike Hauff - Gridiron Experts

Kurt Holiday - African Fantasy Football

Sam Lane & Matthew Williams - FFMercs

Michelle Magdziuk - Ball Blast

Rui Mauricio & Caio Ribeiro - Brasil Fantasy Football

Chris Mitchell & Adam Murfet - 5 Yard Rush

Evan Silva - Establish The Run

Andy Singleton - Expand The Boxscore

TrueNorth Fantasy

And here are the results -- please refresh the page to see the latest!

