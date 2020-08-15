Watch Now: Jamey's WR Breakouts ( 2:14 )

Welcome to the third annual King's Classic — a series of highly competitive Fantasy Football analyst leagues with major bragging rights on the line. You're looking at the Salary Cap Draft results for the Len Dawson Division.

More King's Classic Results:

Jim Brown: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​ | George Blanda: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​ | Len Dawson: Snake draft​ | Salary Cap​

This is a 14-team, full PPR format with four-point passing scores. Each manager must start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end and three Flex. There are six bench spots.

Here's who's in:

Tom Brolley - Fantasy Points Matt Donnelly - Dynasty Vipers Lewis Glover - FF Down Under Mauricio Gutierrez - Estadio Fantasy Ian Hartitz - Pro Football Focus Mike Hauff - Gridiron Experts Kurt Holiday - African Fantasy Football Sam Lane & Matthew Williams - FFMercs Michelle Magdziuk - Ball Blast Rui Mauricio & Caio Ribeiro - Brasil Fantasy Football Chris Mitchell & Adam Murfet - 5 Yard Rush Evan Silva - Establish The Run Andy Singleton - Expand The Boxscore TrueNorth Fantasy

And here are the results -- please refresh the page to see the latest!

