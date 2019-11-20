Play

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Davis is progressing through the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. He's missed six consecutive games and has been unable to advance beyond limited practice sessions for over a month. If the veteran tight end is sidelined again Week 12, expect Jeremy Sprinkle to draw another start at tight end.

