Davis (concussion) hasn't made a decision on retirement, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Davis will turn 36 on Jan. 31, after missing the final 12 games of the 2019 campaign due to concussion symptoms. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, with potential to earn a backup role if he decides to continue his football career. Davis has caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons, and his showing at the 2006 combine remains one of the all-time-great workouts in league history.

