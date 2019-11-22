Redskins' Vernon Davis: Headed to IR
The Redskins are placing Davis (concussion) on injured reserve, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The 35-year-old hasn't been able to play since he suffered a concussion in Week 4, leaving Jeremy Sprinkle as Washington's top choice at tight end. Given his age as well as the serious nature of his injury, it won't come as any surprise if Davis decides to retire. His contract expires at the end of the season.
