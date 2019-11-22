Play

The Redskins are placing Davis (concussion) on injured reserve, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 35-year-old hasn't been able to play since he suffered a concussion in Week 4, leaving Jeremy Sprinkle as Washington's top choice at tight end. Given his age as well as the serious nature of his injury, it won't come as any surprise if Davis decides to retire. His contract expires at the end of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories