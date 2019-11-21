Play

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Davis has been limited during practices for seven weeks now, with Washington offering little indication of when he might be ready to resume taking contact. Barring a change in the status quo, Davis will presumably be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions shortly after Friday's practice concludes.

