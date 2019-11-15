Davis (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Since entering the concussion protocol after the Redskins' Week 4 loss to the Giants, Davis has remained in a holding pattern in his recovery from the head injury, as he hasn't advanced beyond limited participation in practices. With Davis still having yet to receive clearance for contact, Jeremy Sprinkle will get another turn as the Redskins' starting tight end this weekend.