Play

Interim coach Bill Callahan said Davis remains in the concussion protocol, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

There doesn't seem to be an end on sight to Davis' absence, which reached five games before the Redskins' Week 10 bye. Prior to the team-wide respite, he was able practice in a limited capacity for the better part of a month, so he seems to have passed a few phases in the protocol. In the end, though, Davis is subject to an evaluation by an independent neurologist before he'll gain clearance to play again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories