Redskins' Vernon Davis: Still in concussion protocol
Interim coach Bill Callahan said Davis remains in the concussion protocol, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
There doesn't seem to be an end on sight to Davis' absence, which reached five games before the Redskins' Week 10 bye. Prior to the team-wide respite, he was able practice in a limited capacity for the better part of a month, so he seems to have passed a few phases in the protocol. In the end, though, Davis is subject to an evaluation by an independent neurologist before he'll gain clearance to play again.
More News
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Out for another week•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Gets in limited practice•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Remains limited this week•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Won't return Thursday•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Logs limited participation•
-
Redskins' Vernon Davis: Limited on practice estimate•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With some of the biggest names at the position on bye in Week 11, you'll need replacements...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.