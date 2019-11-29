Rankins recorded three tackles (three solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 26-18 win over the Falcons on Thursday.

Rankins recorded his first sack since Week 5 as he took Matt Ryan down in the division-clinching victory. The lack of sacks is concerning, but more concerning is the fact that he hasn't recorded a tackle since Week 8. Rankins' performance this season is a far cry from his 40-tackle, eight-sack campaign from just a year ago.