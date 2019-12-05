Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Misses another practice

Hilton (calf) didn't practice Thursday.

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, Hilton is unlikely to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, but on the plus side, it looks like the Colts will welcome full practice participant Parris Campbell (hand) back to their wideout mix in Week 14.

