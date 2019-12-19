Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to full practice

Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

That's a big step forward for the wideout, who was limited Wednesday and a nice change from last Thursday, when Smith-Schuster left practice early and ended up not playing in Week 15. Though Smith-Schuster is clearly trending in the right direction, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner fell short of declaring Pittsburgh's top pass catcher good to go at this stage, indicating Thursday that he was "hopeful" about getting Smith-Schuster back for Sunday's game against the Jets. Friday's final Week 16 injury report will reveal whether or not Smith-Schuster heads into the weekend listed as questionable, or minus an injury designation.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories