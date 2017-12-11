49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Sustains knee injury
Witherspoon suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Witherspoon had three tackles (two solo) prior to exiting, and will undergo an MRI exam Monday to determine the severity of the injury. The rookie third-round pick could be forced to miss some time, which would force the 49ers to make a decision as the regular season begins to enter it's final stages.
