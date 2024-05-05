49ers GM John Lynch recently told ESPN's Pat McAfee Show that he doesn't want to trade Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel despite taking Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Trade rumors earlier in the offseason centered on Aiyuk, who is scheduled to play out 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. After the Niners drafted Pearsall, a few reporters suggested Samuel was actually more likely to be moved, in which case the Niners presumably would place greater emphasis on signing Aiyuk to a long-term deal. It now appears both will stay with the team this season, as will returning No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings. That's not a guarantee, but it at least seems more likely that spring 2025 will be the break-up date for San Francisco's veteran WR corps. Aiyuk and Jennings are only under contract through 2024, while Samuel has two more year on his deal but no guaranteed money after this season.