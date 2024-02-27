49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team wants to sign Aiyuk to a long-term contract extension, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lynch spoke strongly about Aiyuk's future, saying "we've got a nice track record of extending guys and [Aiyuk] is a guy we'd like to keep around." Now entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and coming off a standout 75-1,342-7 receiving line across 16 games in 2023, the wideout will be set for a big payday regardless of what team he ends up with. Aiyuk has improved upon his yardage and touchdown totals each season in the NFL, so it wouldn't be unheard of for him to take another step forward during the 2024 campaign.