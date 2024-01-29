Aiyuk had three receptions on eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 playoff win over the Lions.

Aiyuk finished with three receptions for the second consecutive playoff game, but he was far more productive this time around compared to 3-32-0 line he posted against the Packers in the divisional round. The athletic wideout made his mark on the highlight reel when he caught a pass that caromed off of both the hands and helmet of a diving Detroit defender before a leaping Aiyuk secured it for a 51-yard gain. Quarterback Brock Purdy awarded his receiver's efforts with a short touchdown pass just a few plays later. After the game Aiyuk was asked about the absurd catch, to which he credited a ladybug landing on his foot during pregame warmups. The 49ers are hoping to channel more of that luck when the team prepares to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.