Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams of Athletes First, denied reports on social media Sunday that the wide receiver has requested a trade from the 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Aiyuk's contract status has been a matter of intense speculation throughout the offseason, with San Francisco GM John Lynch saying in late February that the organization is seeking a long-term contract extension with the wideout and then denying reports that the 49ers were engaged in trade discussions regarding Aiyuk about a month later. While some chatter surfaced Sunday suggesting that Aiyuk had officially requested a trade out of San Francisco, his agent swiftly shot down the sources of that information on social media, so the status of the receiver's contract talks with the organization that drafted him in 2020 remains uncertain. An extension isn't a necessity for Aiyuk to suit up for the 49ers next season -- he could play out the 2024 campaign with the club on his fifth-year option and then hit free agency next offseason