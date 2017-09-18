49ers' Brian Hoyer: Shut down in Seattle
Hoyer completed 15 of 27 passes for 99 yards and one interception during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks.
Hoyer's interception was particularly demoralizing, as it didn't even appear to be on target and instead went right into the hands of Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner. If there's any silver lining to Sunday's events, it's that RB Carlos Hyde remained productive and efficient (124 yards on 15 carries) and offers hope the 49ers' passing game could open up more for Hoyer in coming weeks should opposing defenses stack the box more often.
